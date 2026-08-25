Hughes, Hischier Named to NHL Network's Top 20 Centers | BLOG

As we get close to the start of the 2026-27 NHL Regular Season, NHL Network has slowly been revealing their Top 20 players among all different categories.

Most recently, the NHL’s Top 20 Centers was announced and it included the Devils 1-2 punch down the middle.

Jack Hughes rounded out the Top 10, claiming the 10 spot on the list which is led by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, while captain Nico Hischier clocks in at No. 15.

New Jersey and Edmonton were the only two teams to have more than a single center listed in the Top 20. Edmonton boast McDavid (1) and Leon Draisaitl (4), with Hughes (10) and Hischier (15) making the Top 15.​