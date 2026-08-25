Hughes, Hischier Named to NHL Network's Top 20 Centers | BLOG

BlackJersey-53
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

As we get close to the start of the 2026-27 NHL Regular Season, NHL Network has slowly been revealing their Top 20 players among all different categories. 

Most recently, the NHL’s Top 20 Centers was announced and it included the Devils 1-2 punch down the middle. 

Jack Hughes rounded out the Top 10, claiming the 10 spot on the list which is led by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, while captain Nico Hischier clocks in at No. 15. 

New Jersey and Edmonton were the only two teams to have more than a single center listed in the Top 20. Edmonton boast McDavid (1) and Leon Draisaitl (4), with Hughes (10) and Hischier (15) making the Top 15.​

Jack Hughes places 10th on the Top 20 Centers Right Now list

Hughes finished the season leading the team in points (77) in 61 games, while amassing 27 goals and 50 assists, while Hischier led the club in goals (28) and third in points with 66, behind Hughes and Jesper Bratt (71).

Hischier also finished last season taking the most face-offs (1,808) with a win percentage of 55.8.

More News

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Theme Nights, Giveaways for 2026-27 | RELEASE

McDavid, Celebrini, Eichel among NHL Network's top 20 centers

Devils Name Mike Zalewski Assistant Coach in Utica | RELEASE

Inside look at New Jersey Devils

3 questions facing New Jersey Devils

Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2026-27

NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New Jersey Devils

Alexander Command | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Trenten Bennett | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Sigge Holmgren | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Devils Sign Forward White | RELEASE

Stay Informed on Devils Free Agency | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Draft Strategy | BLOG

MSG Partners with DAZN as New Streaming Home | BLOG

Devils Re-Sign Vilen | RELEASE

Luke Wilfley | PROSPECTS PROFILE

Gustav Hillstrom | PROSPECTS PROFILE