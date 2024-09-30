Devils have ‘really good energy’ at 1st practice in Prague ahead of Global Series

season begins Friday against Sabres

PRAGUE -- There was no better tonic for the New Jersey Devils after a long flight overseas than hitting the ice for practice Monday in preparation for the opening of the NHL regular season.

"I think today is definitely a special day with travel and practicing and everything, but I think we did a good job getting something out of it today," Devils captain Nico Hischier said. "Now, it's all about getting used to the time zone, getting in those few days we have before Game 1, and then it's go time."

New Jersey will face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. The Devils arrived here Monday and, before anything else, conducted a practice at ICERINK, a nearby local arena that opened six years ago.

"I think we felt it was important to get on the ice and try and get as quickly as you can on a somewhat normal routine, so the players felt the same way," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It makes sense to do it, but it is a long day as you're tired, haven't even been to the hotel yet, so we've come basically right from Newark (New Jersey) to here.

"I didn't know what to expect in the practice, quite honestly, and was being mindful the fact that guys would tired, but I was thrilled with what we got. Guys skated, worked, and we had really good energy. So, if anything, I think that shows the excitement the guys have here to be able to push through any sort of fatigue and just go out, have some fun and get some work."

Keefe has sought daily and steady improvement in his team during the course of the preseason. The Devils were outscored 17-6 in four losses prior to traveling to Prague, but Keefe and the players remain encouraged.

"We're not looking at the results, we're looking at the process," said Hischier, who centered a line with forwards Tomas Tatar and Dawson Mercer during practice Monday. "We're looking at the way we play. Obviously, there are things where we’ve got to be better and we looked at those things, and we know where we have to get better. Those (preseason) games are for that, so we're not too worried about the results. We're just worried about the process and the way we want to play starting Friday."

Jack Hughes, who had one goal in one preseason appearance, is looking forward to the start of a new season, particularly after New Jersey (38-39-5) finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division last season and failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons after qualifying in 2022-23.

It marks the first time in two years the NHL will open the regular season outside North America; the Nashville Predators won 4-1 against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Oct. 7, 2022.

"I think we have a new coach and lot of new players, so you're kind of like racing through some things to get ready for the preseason games," Hughes said. "I think it was good for everyone to get their legs under them and get some games in and I think we'll be a much more focused and detailed group heading into regular season."

Keefe said the Devils are still learning how to implement some areas that need to improve, and that includes greater puck possession and defending less frequently. He also wants players to understand where the outlets are and, most importantly, to keep the legs moving, particularly on the forecheck.

"Guys are very intrigued and they want to learn, want to get better, and want to build something sustainable, recognizing it won't happen overnight," Keefe said. "We're asking more of them in lots of different ways, both in terms of their work habits, details of their game, practice habits, and in the structure of some things we've changed as well.

"They're doing all that in a new environment, not just for myself, but there's a number of changes with the players that have come in. We've had a lot of moving parts to sort of manage as we've gone through this, but guys have really worked and been engaged and speaking to the energy we had in practice today, they're excited to just push past the preseason, be here in Prague and be ready to go."

