LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Mammoth 1

By Devils Staff
The Devils visit the Utah Mammoth tonight at the Delta Center Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

UTA 1, NJD 0: Daniil But backhands the puck from the slot high past Markstrom to open the scoring.

MARKSTROM'S TOP FIRST PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Bratt - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Lammikko - Noesen
Parent - Glendening - Crookshank

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White

Markstrom
Allen

MAMMOTH LINEUP

Keller - Schmaltz - Peterka
Crouse - Hayton - Guenther
Carcone - McBain - But
O'Brien - Stenlund - Kerfoot

Sergachev - Durzi
Schmidt - Marino
Cole - DeSimone

Vejmelka
Vanecek

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils visit the Utah Mammoth tonight to close out a 2-game road trip.

