A Picture is Worth 100 Words | STAN'S STORIES 

When I began covering the 1995 playoffs for SportsChannel, the Devils were supreme underdogs to even win the first round against the Bruins. But Jersey's young, goalie Martin Brodeur stole the series in five games. With only 51 regular-season games under his belt, Brodeur then proceeded to deflate Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Prior to the Final round, experts predicted a Red Wings rout. Instead, Brodeur led the Devils to a four-game sweep. Between sips of Champagne and post-game celebratory hugs among friends, The Maven had the pleasure of sharing a hug together with Marty in the triumphant Meadowlands dressing room.