Simon Nemec Recalled by Devils | BLOG

The 19-year-old Nemec has received his first recall to the NHL

20230927_Practice-15
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils announced this afternoon that defenseman Simon Nemec, the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been recalled from the Utica Comets, his first call-up to the National Hockey League.

The 19-year-old has played in 13 games with the Comets this season, with 2 goals and 8 assists. In his rookie season, Nemec played 65 games in the AHL with 12 goals and 22 assists, along with a plus-13 differential.

Nemec, who had a very strong training camp and preseason, has been pushing to make the NHL roster, and it appears his time has arrived. In the absence of Dougie Hamilton, who has been placed on Injured Reserve, the Devils required a seventh defenseman on the roster, and Nemec has received the call.

When he was originally sent back to Utica before the start of the Devils regular season, Lindy Ruff and Nemec had a good conversation about what to expect next.

“It was a really good conversation,” Ruff shared at the time. “I thought (his camp) started a little show but I thought as camp went on, he got better and better. Talked a lot about playing a lot of hockey, talked a lot about being on the power play, and being a top penalty killing guy and getting the ice time he would need. And how his game built as camp went on and really just to push himself, to just keep getting better and I think in camp he did that and now he’s going to continue to do that.

Nemec made no secret from the start of camp that he wanted to be in the NHL this season and today is that very first step.

Simon Nemec is already making a name for himself

News Feed

DEVILS VS SHARKS 12/1/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Sharks 1
DEVILS | BLOG INJURIES 12/1/23

Hamilton, Nosek Out After Surgery, Nemec Recalled | BLOG
DEVILS | BLOG 12/1/23

Smith Suspended 2 Games | BLOG
DEVILS AT FLYERS 11/30/23 GAME STORY

Luke Hughes Scores OT Goal, Devils Defeat Flyers | GAME STORY 
DEVILS vs. SHARKS 12/1/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Sharks on 2nd Night of Back-to-Back | PREVIEW
DEVILS AT FLYERS 11/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Flyers 3 (OT)
Hischier Calandra's Partnership | RELEASE

Devils Captain Hischier, Calandra's Announce Partnership | RELEASE
The Heartbeat | 10 TAKEAWAYS

The Heartbeat | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/29/23

Laberge Joins Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK
Laberge Recalled | BLOG

Laberge Recalled from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS ISLANDERS 11/28/23 GAME STORY

Devils Pull Off Remarkable 3rd-Period Comeback Victory | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS ISLANDERS 11/28/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 vs Islanders 4
DEVILS vs. ISLANDERS 11/28/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Finish Homestand Against Islanders | PREVIEW
Devils Impact Community with Hospital Visits | FEATURE

Devils Impact Community with Annual Hospital Visits | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/27/23

Devils on the Ice Ahead of Homestand Finale | NOTEBOOK
Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE
DEVILS VS SABRES 11/25/23 GAME STORY

Hischier's Return Sparks Dominant Win Over Sabres | GAME STORY
Samuel Laberge Signs Contract | RELEASE

Laberge Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE