Nemec seeking larger role with Devils, medal for Slovakia in Olympics

Defenseman 'much more prepared' to take big step toward each objective this season

Nemec_Devils_shoots

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Simon Nemec has a goal, and a gold, in mind for this season.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman is pushing for a full-time role once and for all and also has his sights set on playing for Slovakia in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

And he spent the entire offseason working out trying to make each happen.

"I did so many workouts, put on muscle and I just feel in good shape; I needed a summer like that," said the 21-year-old, who didn’t play for Slovakia in IIHF World Championships after last season. "I took one month off after the season, and then just started working hard for three months and I feel way better than last year at the same time."

The right-handed shot (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) picked up in training camp right where he left off last season, too, and that's precisely what the Devils wanted to see to begin the season without Johnathan Kovacevic (knee surgery) and Luke Hughes (unsigned restricted free agent).

After struggling to find consistency last season, when he had four points (two goals, two assists) and a minus-10 rating in 27 games, Nemec had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

What changed in the postseason?

"If I'm moving my legs, my game is way better, so that's the biggest thing," Nemec said. "I also need to be more physical. I did that in playoffs and I want to start the season in the same way. When I say physical, I mean just staying close to the guys, being more physical around the net and just don't give up the stupid goals."

His defense partner in training camp, veteran Brenden Dillon, likes what he sees but knows confidence will only get you so far.

"I think it's tough and you forget how young he is in his third-year pro," Dillon said. "Gaining playoff experience, where you're playing in important situations, double overtime, single overtime, is important. He's the type of player when at his best, he's not necessarily running the first unit power play or the first penalty kill, but he can affect the game in so many different ways. We can have those conversations of, 'Hey, we can be a really good two-way pair' and kind of embrace that."

Nemec, who occasionally paired with Dillon last season, said he feels he and his partner already have formed great chemistry.

"He understands the game well, has already played with so many offensive guys, so he knows what he has to do on the ice," Nemec said. "He can cover more because he's more defensive than me, but I'm just trying to learn so many things every day from him. I think we're doing pretty good."

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft had an opportunity to seize a big role at the start of last season when Hughes and defensemen Brett Pesce each was injured. Instead, he played nine games (one assist, minus-2) before being re-assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League.

CAR@NJD, Gm3: Nemec wrists home the game winner in the second OT

He returned to New Jersey in February after having 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 34 games with Utica but was battling inconsistency. He recovered in the nick of time.

"Nemec finished the season incredibly strong and played his best hockey at the hardest time of the year," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "That was tremendously encouraging. I think (assistant coach) Brad Shaw is going to be a real help for him. I think that relationship is one that's going to serve him and our whole team well. It's very evident to me 'Nemo' had a great summer, and he's put in work. I think he's learned a lot over the last year and came in much more prepared this this time around. I'm sure he recognizes the opportunity here."

The coach said he also understands having Nemec partner with a veteran like Dillon will only benefit his growth.

"[Dillon] is a terrific leader and has lots of patience, understanding and perspective to share with anyone he plays with," Keefe said. "He's such a competitor, he's so physical, that hopefully he can get more pucks into Nemo's hands and he can help us get going on offense.

"A lot of it is on Nemo and how he developed last year but I don't think it's any coincidence that the more he played with someone like Dillon, the better his game got throughout the season."

Though his top priority is earning big minutes with New Jersey, Nemec is also eying a similar role for Slovakia at the Olympics.

"I mean, it's in my head ... Olympics are there," he said. "I want to be there in my best shape but it's a couple months away. In the last Olympic Games, we won the bronze medal so we'll be motivated to go to Italy and show them we are still good."

Nemec had one assist and averaged 5:45 of ice time in seven games for Slovakia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, marking the country's first Olympic men's ice hockey medal.

"I didn't play much but I was there, and it was an unreal moment for us, winning the first Olympic medal for hockey," he said. "It's still one of my best memories."

And this season, he's looking to make more.

Related

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Tortorella to be ‘old wise man’ for U.S. at Olympics, hopes to coach again in NHL  

Karlsson of Penguins views Sweden roster spot in Olympics as ‘big motivator’

Team Slovakia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

More News

Devils Make First Camp Cuts | BLOG

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Romanov Shines Despite Loss to Sens in Québec  | GAME STORY

Devils' Comeback Falls Short in Shootout Loss to Caps | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Senators 2, Devils 0 at Quebec City

QUICK RECAP: Capitals 3, Devils 2 (SO)

Devils Face the Capitals at Prudential Center | PREVIEW

Devils Visit Quebec City to Play the Senators | PREVIEW

Gritsyuk Skates with Jack and Bratt | NOTEBOOK

Devils Double Up on Islanders | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Islanders 2

Devils Resume Camp Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Dominate in Tilt with Islanders | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Islanders 2

The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Enhancements, Theme Nights | RELEASE

Gritsyuk Nets 2 Points in Preseason Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY