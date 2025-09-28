Nemec seeking larger role with Devils, medal for Slovakia in Olympics

NEWARK, N.J. -- Simon Nemec has a goal, and a gold, in mind for this season.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman is pushing for a full-time role once and for all and also has his sights set on playing for Slovakia in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

And he spent the entire offseason working out trying to make each happen.

"I did so many workouts, put on muscle and I just feel in good shape; I needed a summer like that," said the 21-year-old, who didn’t play for Slovakia in IIHF World Championships after last season. "I took one month off after the season, and then just started working hard for three months and I feel way better than last year at the same time."

The right-handed shot (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) picked up in training camp right where he left off last season, too, and that's precisely what the Devils wanted to see to begin the season without Johnathan Kovacevic (knee surgery) and Luke Hughes (unsigned restricted free agent).

After struggling to find consistency last season, when he had four points (two goals, two assists) and a minus-10 rating in 27 games, Nemec had a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

What changed in the postseason?

"If I'm moving my legs, my game is way better, so that's the biggest thing," Nemec said. "I also need to be more physical. I did that in playoffs and I want to start the season in the same way. When I say physical, I mean just staying close to the guys, being more physical around the net and just don't give up the stupid goals."

His defense partner in training camp, veteran Brenden Dillon, likes what he sees but knows confidence will only get you so far.

"I think it's tough and you forget how young he is in his third-year pro," Dillon said. "Gaining playoff experience, where you're playing in important situations, double overtime, single overtime, is important. He's the type of player when at his best, he's not necessarily running the first unit power play or the first penalty kill, but he can affect the game in so many different ways. We can have those conversations of, 'Hey, we can be a really good two-way pair' and kind of embrace that."

Nemec, who occasionally paired with Dillon last season, said he feels he and his partner already have formed great chemistry.

"He understands the game well, has already played with so many offensive guys, so he knows what he has to do on the ice," Nemec said. "He can cover more because he's more defensive than me, but I'm just trying to learn so many things every day from him. I think we're doing pretty good."

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft had an opportunity to seize a big role at the start of last season when Hughes and defensemen Brett Pesce each was injured. Instead, he played nine games (one assist, minus-2) before being re-assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League.