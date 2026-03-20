Devils Carry Momentum into Key Matchup with Capitals | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

WASHINGTON, DC - The Devils arrive in Washington with momentum and an opportunity.

After finding their game coming out of the Olympic break, New Jersey enters tonight’s matchup against the Capitals riding a three-game winning streak and looking to continue its climb in the Eastern Conference standings.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the group has found stability, both in its lineup and in its game.

“The group has found a good groove,” Keefe said. “We’ve liked how we’ve played. Even when we had a little bit of a blip there for a couple of games, I still believed in it enough to stick with it, and the guys found a way to get it back going.”

That consistency has translated into confidence.

“It just makes everything a little bit easier,” Keefe said. “You can loosen up on the stick a little bit more. We’ve been waiting for some of these pucks to start falling our way, and now they are.”

The Devils have leaned into a faster, more connected style of play, particularly through the neutral zone, where the involvement of the defense has become a key factor.

“That’s been a big area of focus for us, to get our defense more involved,” Keefe said. “It gives us those numerical advantages coming through the neutral zone and on entry.”

PHYSICAL TEST

That pace will be tested against a Washington team known for its size and physicality.

“They’re a big, heavy team,” Cody Glass said. “For us, it’s just about playing our style. We’re a fast team that can work hard and find ways to get through how they play.”

Glass has been part of a line that has provided energy and production, alongside Arseny Gritsyuk and Lenni Hämeenaho. The trio has found chemistry quickly, driven by communication and complementary skill sets.

“They’re really skilled players, so I just try to let them do their thing,” Glass said. “Communication’s key. We’re always talking on the ice, trying to support each other and create chances.”

For Gritsyuk, the comfort level has continued to grow as the season has progressed.

“It is line, it is ice time what I have now, and team feel good now,” Gritsyuk said. “You don’t have pressure. You can try a little bit more.”

That confidence has shown in his offensive game, where he has been able to play with more freedom.

“I like when we have game, game, game,” Gritsyuk said. “No long breaks. You feel good, team feel good, and you can just play.”

The matchup also presents a personal moment for the young forward, who will once again share the ice with one of his childhood idols.

“I’m scared to play against him,” Gritsyuk said with a smile of facing Alex Ovechkin. “But it’s amazing. I watched his games growing up, and now I play against him.”

Beyond the individual storylines, the Devils understand the importance of the moment.

With both teams sitting in the Eastern Conference race, every game carries added weight. Keefe acknowledged that reality, but stressed the importance of staying focused on execution.

“We know that we’re running out of time,” Keefe said. “But with what we can control right now, here today, we feel pretty good about what the guys have done.”

FRIDAY'S EXPECTED LINEUP

Jake Allen was in the starter's net and otherwise, the Devils went with familiar line combinations at morning skate: