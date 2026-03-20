Devils Carry Momentum into Key Matchup with Capitals | PREVIEW
No changes to the forward lines or defense pairings; Jake Allen was in the starter's net at skate
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (35-31-2) at WASHINGTON CAPITALS (34-27-8)
New Jersey continues its five-game road trip with a stop in Washington, DC to face the Capitals. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Protection Technologies and the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
WASHINGTON, DC - The Devils arrive in Washington with momentum and an opportunity.
After finding their game coming out of the Olympic break, New Jersey enters tonight’s matchup against the Capitals riding a three-game winning streak and looking to continue its climb in the Eastern Conference standings.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the group has found stability, both in its lineup and in its game.
“The group has found a good groove,” Keefe said. “We’ve liked how we’ve played. Even when we had a little bit of a blip there for a couple of games, I still believed in it enough to stick with it, and the guys found a way to get it back going.”
That consistency has translated into confidence.
“It just makes everything a little bit easier,” Keefe said. “You can loosen up on the stick a little bit more. We’ve been waiting for some of these pucks to start falling our way, and now they are.”
The Devils have leaned into a faster, more connected style of play, particularly through the neutral zone, where the involvement of the defense has become a key factor.
“That’s been a big area of focus for us, to get our defense more involved,” Keefe said. “It gives us those numerical advantages coming through the neutral zone and on entry.”
PHYSICAL TEST
That pace will be tested against a Washington team known for its size and physicality.
“They’re a big, heavy team,” Cody Glass said. “For us, it’s just about playing our style. We’re a fast team that can work hard and find ways to get through how they play.”
Glass has been part of a line that has provided energy and production, alongside Arseny Gritsyuk and Lenni Hämeenaho. The trio has found chemistry quickly, driven by communication and complementary skill sets.
“They’re really skilled players, so I just try to let them do their thing,” Glass said. “Communication’s key. We’re always talking on the ice, trying to support each other and create chances.”
For Gritsyuk, the comfort level has continued to grow as the season has progressed.
“It is line, it is ice time what I have now, and team feel good now,” Gritsyuk said. “You don’t have pressure. You can try a little bit more.”
That confidence has shown in his offensive game, where he has been able to play with more freedom.
“I like when we have game, game, game,” Gritsyuk said. “No long breaks. You feel good, team feel good, and you can just play.”
The matchup also presents a personal moment for the young forward, who will once again share the ice with one of his childhood idols.
“I’m scared to play against him,” Gritsyuk said with a smile of facing Alex Ovechkin. “But it’s amazing. I watched his games growing up, and now I play against him.”
Beyond the individual storylines, the Devils understand the importance of the moment.
With both teams sitting in the Eastern Conference race, every game carries added weight. Keefe acknowledged that reality, but stressed the importance of staying focused on execution.
“We know that we’re running out of time,” Keefe said. “But with what we can control right now, here today, we feel pretty good about what the guys have done.”
FRIDAY'S EXPECTED LINEUP
Jake Allen was in the starter's net and otherwise, the Devils went with familiar line combinations at morning skate:
THE SCOOP
The Devils opened their five-game road trip with a 6-3 victory at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. New Jersey’s faces Washington on the second leg that includes stops in Dallas, Nashville and Carolina.
New Jersey is now 7-2-0 in its past nine games. The Devils are enjoying an offensive explosion of late. During their past nine games, New Jersey has totaled 4.11 goals per game. And they’ve scored 10 power-play goals on 24 opportunities (42%).
The Caps head into the back half of their season-long four-game homestand on Friday night when the New Jersey Devils make their second visit of the season to DC. Washington has earned at least a point in each of the first two games of the homestand, taking a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins last weekend before beating the Senators by a 4-1 count on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s win still leaves the Caps with less than a 10-percent chance of slinking their way into the Stanley Cup playoffs. With just 13 games remaining on the season, the Caps will likely need to win at least nine – and likely 10 or 11 – of those games to have a viable chance of getting in.
Rookie Cole Hutson, who made his NHL debut Wednesday night, also picked up his first career NHL goal with an empty-netter. Hutson was a second-round pick (43rd overall) in 2024.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Since the Olympic break, Jack Hughes has 18 points (6g-12a) in 11 games. That includes a hat trick and five multi-point games.
Capitals: Goalie Logan Thompson has allowed two or fewer goals against in six of his last nine starts, posting a 2.12 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in that span.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Capitals:
Kampf (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 15 at Washington, W 3-2 SO
- Dec. 27 vs. Washington, L 4-3 OT
- March 20 at Washington
- April 2 vs. Washington
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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CAPITALS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 24
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Ovechkin, Wilson, 25
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 38
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Strome, 34
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, Bratt, 54
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Ovechkin, 52
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Capitals meet for the third time this season. The clubs split the opening two contests with both reaching extra time.
- Since the NHL returned to action from the Olympic break, the Devils are averaging 3.55 goals-per-game, ranking 8th in the League.
- Since the break, the Devils' PP is clicking at 32.3% (10-31), ranking 2nd in the NHL.
- Washington is 7-1-1 in its last nine home games.