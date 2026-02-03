Hughes Out as Devils Face Jackets | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (28-25-2) vs. BLUE JACKETS (27-20-7)
New Jersey faces the Columbus Blue Jackets in the penultimate game before the Olympic break in a pivotal contest for playoff aspirations. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils held an optional morning skate at Prudential Center ahead of hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets in a proverbial must-win game.
Taking part were forwards Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk, Lenni Hameenaho, Maxim Tsyplakov, Evgenii Dadonov, Paul Cotter, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, defenseman Colton White and goalie Jake Allen.
Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe met with the media after the skate.
The biggest question facing the team is the status of center Jack Hughes, who missed the last game due to a lower-body injury. He will also miss the contest against Columbus.
“Not available tonight,” Keefe said. “I know his goal is to play on Thursday. He’s doing everything he can to get to the point. It’s really up to the medical team and at this point they’re not confident with where he’s at. We’ll see what tomorrow brings. He’s trying to do everything he can to get himself to the point that he’s able to play without putting himself in a bad spot. The medical team is not at the point where they’re comfortable with him getting out with the group.”
Keefe said Hughes needs the strength in order to return.
“It’s the level of strength and pain subsiding,” Keefe said. “It’s more so the strength to have the necessary reinforcement that you need to play an NHL game.”
Keefe said the lineup will likely be what they used in practice on Monday, which is below…
Meier – Glass – Brown
Gritsyuk – Hischier – Hameenaho
Bratt – Cotter – Mercer
Lammikko – Glendening – Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler – Kovacevic
Pesce – Hamilton
Dillon – Nemec
Kovy Rounding In
Keefe talked about the play of defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic, who missed the opening half of the season following summer knee surgery. He made his season debut on Jan. 11 and has appeared in nine games so far.
While the team is delighted his back in the lineup, the expectations are tempered knowing that it will take time for him to reach the standard of play he was at last season.
“He’s getting there. He’s not at that level yet,” Keefe said. “He said he’s starting to get to the point where he’s thinking less and just playing freely. His body feels better during games, between periods, after games. I think he’s starting to feel better. With that we expect his game to continue to get better.”
For Kovacevic, the adaption is less physical than mental.
“It’s the processing speed,” Keefe said. “It’s the ability to make a play under pressure. It’s the ability to make a decision in a split second to be able to recover positionally or where you put the puck. So many different things happen at such a high rate. That’s what takes a while. It’s not the actual skating, it’s the processing of the game and matching that with how you skate and how you move around the ice.
“That’s the greatest challenge for players that have missed a great deal of time.”
THE SCOOP
The Devils are battling for their playoff lives. But the hill to climb is only getting steeper as the teams around them continue to win, making it difficult to gain any ground. The Devils currently have 58 points in 55 games played. That puts them seven points out of the final Metro Division slot and nine for the last Wild Card position.
The Devils are entering a critical stretch this week ahead of the Olympic break. They have two home games, both against Metro opponents that New Jersey is chasing. To really remain within a viable shot at earning a postseason berth, the Devils will likely need to win both games this week and ideally in regulation. Anything less than a four-point swing would really put the Devils in a hole.
The Blue Jackets are in a similar situation. They have three more points than the Devils (61), but also have a lot of ground to make up in either the Metro or Wild Card. Columbus has two games this week, Tuesday in New Jersey and Wednesday at home against Chicago.
Columbus being in the playoff hunt has been a surprised. The team entered January well out of the playoffs and began the month with a 1-3-1 run. Things looked bleak. But a head coaching change has caused a surge in Columbus. Rick Bowness stepped in on Jan. 12 in place of Dean Evanson. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-0 under Bowness and 9-1-0 overall in their last 10 contest. That points run has catapulted Columbus from the bottom of the standings into a fighting chance.
Zach Werenski continues his play as the most underrated defenseman in the NHL. While Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes steal the headlines, it is Werenski that leads the League’s blueliners in scoring with 60 points (t-Evan Bouchard). Werenski’s 19 goals are also tied for the most in the NHL while his 41 assists rank fourth (tied).
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Center Cody Glass has six goals and 10 points in his last 10 games played.
Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski enters the game with an active five-game scoring streak for eight points (1g-7a). The skilled blueliner has points in 18 of his past 20 games played.
INJURIES
Devils:
Noesen (knee)
L.Hughes (shoulder)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Blue Jackets:
Fabbro (lower-body)
Smith (knee, IR)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 13 at Columbus, 3-2 W
- Dec. 1 vs. Columbus, 5-3 L
- Dec. 31 at Columbus, 3-2 W
- Feb. 3 vs. Columbus
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
OPPONENT
GOALS
Hischier, 18
Werenski, Marchenko, 19
ASSISTS
Bratt, 27
Werenski, 41
POINTS
Hischier, 41
Werenksi, 60
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Blue Jackets meet for the fourth and final game this season.
- The Devils are 2-1-0 against Columbus this season, including 0-1-0 at home.
- Devils captain Nico Hischier leads his team in season scoring against the Jackets with 4 points (2g-2a). His 2 goals tied for the team lead with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer.
- Charlie Coyle leads Columbus in the season series with 4 points (2g-2a). His 2 goals also tie Sean Monahan for the team lead.