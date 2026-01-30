Jack Hughes Injury Update | BLOG

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said center Jack Hughes is still being evaluated and no update on his status is yet known, including whether or not he’ll travel with the team and be available to play at Ottawa Saturday night.

“The only update is that he’s still getting evaluated. In the next little bit, he’s going to get some imaging and get a better idea of what’s happening,” Keefe said. “Until we have those results we won’t know his status in terms of travel and the situation going forward.”

Hughes suffered a lower-body injury Thursday night in a 3-2 overtime win against Nashville. He played just three shifts for 2:27 minutes. After the game Keefe said he “tweaked something” and that the club didn’t believe it would be anything long-term.

“As I said yesterday, the sense is it’s not anything serious,” Keefe said. “We just have to make sure and that’s what he’s doing right now.”