Jack Hughes Injury Update | BLOG

Jack Hughes Injury Update

jack hughes
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said center Jack Hughes is still being evaluated and no update on his status is yet known, including whether or not he’ll travel with the team and be available to play at Ottawa Saturday night.

“The only update is that he’s still getting evaluated. In the next little bit, he’s going to get some imaging and get a better idea of what’s happening,” Keefe said. “Until we have those results we won’t know his status in terms of travel and the situation going forward.”

Hughes suffered a lower-body injury Thursday night in a 3-2 overtime win against Nashville. He played just three shifts for 2:27 minutes. After the game Keefe said he “tweaked something” and that the club didn’t believe it would be anything long-term.

“As I said yesterday, the sense is it’s not anything serious,” Keefe said. “We just have to make sure and that’s what he’s doing right now.”

Coach Sheldon Keefe speaks to the media after practice before the team's departure for Ottawa.

The Devils have also been playing without center Cody Glass, who suffered a lower-body injury after being hit by a shot against Winnipeg on Tuesday. He missed Thursday’s game but will accompany the team to Ottawa.

“Cody had a better day today when he skated, which is positive,” Keefe said. “He’s going to travel with us. If he continues to progress then he could be available for tomorrow but we won’t know until that time comes.”

The Devils held an optional practice on Friday before heading to Ottawa. Those that took part were forwards Lenni Hameenaho, Paul Cotter, Evgenii Dadonov, Arseny Gritsyuk, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, Maxim Tsyplakov, Marc McLaughlin, defenseman Simon Nemec and goalie Jake Allen.

