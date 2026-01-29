LIVE UPDATES: Predators 1, Devils 0

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Nashville Predators

vs NSH Blog 1
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NSH 1, NJD 0: Michael McCarron scores poking in Johanthan Marchessault's wraparound from behind the net.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-29 at 7.49.57 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov-Hughes-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Hischier-Tsyplakov
Meier-Mercer-Hämeenaho
Cotter-Glendening-Brown

Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Pesce-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

PREDATORS LINEUP

Forsberg-O’Reilly-Evangelista
Bunting-Haula-Stamkos
Smith-McCarron-Marchessault
Wood-Jost-Wiesblatt

Skjei-Josi
Wilsby-Perbix
Blankenburg-Barron

Annunen
Saros

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Max Tsyplakov will make his Devils debut when New Jersey hosts Nashville tonight.

