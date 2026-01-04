Devils, Canes Meet for Sunday Matchup | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils did not hold a morning skate due to playing the Carolina Hurricanes on back-to-back nights. Coach Sheldon Keefe did meet with the media ahead of puck drop. Here are some key takeaways…

On facing the Hurricanes

I think we're very familiar with them. The challenges that comes in terms of the pressure that they're going to put on you, both in terms of their forecheck and just the way they contest pucks, and then the way they challenge you and shoot pucks and put pressure on you defensively. You kind of know what you're in for there. We just want to keep doing the things that we've been doing and kind of meet that challenge and bring some challenges of our own.

On needing to roll four lines

It's the type of team that because of the pace of the play, there's a lot of skating involved, up and down the ice. A lot of forecheck pressure. We're obviously trying to establish our own forecheck pressure, so in order to manage that, particularly when it's a back-to-back game here, you have to play four lines. You need everybody going, you need everybody skating, you need high energy. The moment that gets sabotaged in terms of your energy level, if you're caught late in your shift, that's when everything breaks down. That's when they roll over the top of you. So, we've got to manage that really well and I thought we got good stretches of that type of play yesterday and want to establish it again.

On his thoughts on the new fourth line’s showing against Utah

I thought it was okay. I didn't see any reason to break it up. So. we're going to go with the same look today. Want to just kind of give it another opportunity against a different type of opponent today and see how it goes. But all three guys, what I will say is, did a good job defensively. I don't think they gave up very much when they were out there in terms of the chances against, and that's important while they're trying to find their rhythm to get some time in the offensive zone.

On the timing of the match against Carolina

This is the first call it official game of the second half here, and we played them Game 1 of the regular season, too. So, it's fitting in that sense, and then also, as you say, where our game is at. So, it's a good chance for us to kind of keep it going, knowing we're going to be challenged here, knowing that we can't take a step backwards, and we hope that they bring out the best in us.

On the work of Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer

I thought Timo played one of his better games in a long while yesterday. When he plays like that, he's going to drive any line that he's on. I thought Mercer, the more he kind of settles back into center, I think he's doing a good job there positionally. You know, versus face-offs and all that's going to be a challenge always, but positionally sound and spending more than enough time on the opposition's half of the ice is really important for that line. (Arseny) Gritsyuk obviously plays an important role, too, with his ability to drive the play down the ice.