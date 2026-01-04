Devils, Canes Meet for Sunday Matchup | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-17-2) vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES (24-14-3)
New Jersey hosts the Carolina Hurricanes in the second half of a back-to-back at Prudential Center on Sunday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils did not hold a morning skate due to playing the Carolina Hurricanes on back-to-back nights. Coach Sheldon Keefe did meet with the media ahead of puck drop. Here are some key takeaways…
On facing the Hurricanes
I think we're very familiar with them. The challenges that comes in terms of the pressure that they're going to put on you, both in terms of their forecheck and just the way they contest pucks, and then the way they challenge you and shoot pucks and put pressure on you defensively. You kind of know what you're in for there. We just want to keep doing the things that we've been doing and kind of meet that challenge and bring some challenges of our own.
On needing to roll four lines
It's the type of team that because of the pace of the play, there's a lot of skating involved, up and down the ice. A lot of forecheck pressure. We're obviously trying to establish our own forecheck pressure, so in order to manage that, particularly when it's a back-to-back game here, you have to play four lines. You need everybody going, you need everybody skating, you need high energy. The moment that gets sabotaged in terms of your energy level, if you're caught late in your shift, that's when everything breaks down. That's when they roll over the top of you. So, we've got to manage that really well and I thought we got good stretches of that type of play yesterday and want to establish it again.
On his thoughts on the new fourth line’s showing against Utah
I thought it was okay. I didn't see any reason to break it up. So. we're going to go with the same look today. Want to just kind of give it another opportunity against a different type of opponent today and see how it goes. But all three guys, what I will say is, did a good job defensively. I don't think they gave up very much when they were out there in terms of the chances against, and that's important while they're trying to find their rhythm to get some time in the offensive zone.
On the timing of the match against Carolina
This is the first call it official game of the second half here, and we played them Game 1 of the regular season, too. So, it's fitting in that sense, and then also, as you say, where our game is at. So, it's a good chance for us to kind of keep it going, knowing we're going to be challenged here, knowing that we can't take a step backwards, and we hope that they bring out the best in us.
On the work of Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer
I thought Timo played one of his better games in a long while yesterday. When he plays like that, he's going to drive any line that he's on. I thought Mercer, the more he kind of settles back into center, I think he's doing a good job there positionally. You know, versus face-offs and all that's going to be a challenge always, but positionally sound and spending more than enough time on the opposition's half of the ice is really important for that line. (Arseny) Gritsyuk obviously plays an important role, too, with his ability to drive the play down the ice.
THE SCOOP
The Devils started 2026 on a high note with a dominant victory against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. New Jersey has strung two wins together as they enter their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. After a stretch where goals were hard to come by, the Devils have scored seven goals in their last four periods of play, dating back to the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
And the goals that are going in are snapping lengthy scoring droughts, including Dougie Hamilton, who snapped a stretch of 26 games without a goal, when he beat Karel Vejmelka with a tough-angle shot on Saturday afternoon. Jesper Bratt’s scoring touch has made its return with three goals in his last four games, while Timo Meier snapped a streak of six games without a goal. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier has goals in two straight games after going without a goal in 13 consecutive games.
The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division with 51 points but are on a three-game losing streak, including a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. They led the Avalanche 3-1 heading into the third period, before Colorado dominated the third, scoring four unanswered goals. The Hurricanes are 4-5-1 in their last ten games.
Carolina is currently without it’s top goal producer, Seth Jarvis, who is out with an injury, while their top assist producer, defenseman Shane Gostisbehere is also out with an injury. Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 40 points (16g-24a).
WHO’S HOT
Devils: The captain, Nico Hischier, has goals in two straight games and four points in his last five games. What's also important about the goals he's collecting is the timing in the game that they're coming. Against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Hischier's goal was the opening goal of the third that started the comeback, while against the Mammoth his power play marker tip-in goal, extended New Jersey’s lead to 3-0.
Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho followed up his five-point night (2g-3a) against Montreal on Thursday, with a two-point night (1g-1a) against the Colorado Avalanche. Aho enters the game in New Jersey with 10 points in his last five games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Hurricanes:
Kochetkov (lower body)
Gostisbehere (groin)
Slavin (upper body)
Jarvis (upper body)
Legault (hand)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 9 at Carolina, L 6-3
- Jan. 2 vs. Carolina
- Jan. 17 vs. Carolina
- Mar. 28 at Carolina
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
HURRICANES
GOALS
Meier, Hischier: 12
Jarvis: 19
ASSISTS
Bratt: 24
Gostisbehere: 25
POINTS
Bratt: 33
Aho: 42
GAME NOTES
- Jack Hughes is coming off a two-assist performance, for his ninth multi-point game of the season. Hughes shares the team lead in multi-point games this season with Jesper Bratt, who also recorded a two-point outing against the Mammoth.
- Dougie Hamilton recorded his fifth goal of the season against Utah, which was his 50th career goal with the Devils. Hamilton’s 50 career goals with New Jersey passed Andy Greene and tied Joe Cirella for the fifth most in franchise history.