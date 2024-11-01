Lucky No. 13 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

The boos were loud when Erik Haula was shown on the big screen in Vancouver after his fight with fan-favorite Conor Garland. And I mean, they were loud. But in one quick instant, Haula humbled the Vancouver crowd by blowing them a kiss in the most perfect moment.

Typical Haulsy.

3.

Over the past few practices or morning skates, I've noticed that Dougie Hamilton has been spending more and more extra time working on his shot after the formal part of practice ends.

He’s a prideful guy and I wonder if sitting on just one goal might eat at him a little bit. From what I can tell, he’s doing all the extra work possible to change that number. He’s now often out late after practicing working away.

It will come.

4.

Who knew, on the morning of Oct. 31 Nico Hischier would be leading the NHL in goals and was the first to double-digits this year. What I think is the most impressive part of it all is that not once have we had to talk about his offense coming at the sacrifice or expense of any other part of his game that he is so well known for. It's what makes this run he's been on all that more remarkable. His defensive game hasn't slipped and his faceoff numbers have only improved to greater heights. He continues You can still see Hischier being up for a Selke Trophy at season's end, as he was two years ago. It's really a joy to watch him thrive.

5.

I really appreciated this insight from Jesper Bratt about how he helped himself evolve as a penalty killer... by being ultra-observant as a power play player. We know, just from speaking and hearing from Bratt over the years, how analytical he is about the game and how seriously he takes the craft of improving. Over the years, we've seen him evolve into an important part of the penalty kill.

When we saw Jack Hughes get thrown out onto the ice against the Vancouver Canucks while Bratt was in the box serving a double-minor, it made me wonder about what that process is like, how a typically non-PKer can embrace that role, and how they evolve into effective penalty-kill contributors.

Turns out, it's a lot about the experience he has as a power-play player that makes him an effective PKer.

"I know, coming on the power play, I know what’s annoying to play against on their PK. So I try to be that guy when I’m on the ice. Jack did the same way, did it good."

“You’re trying to see what annoys you when you have the puck (on the power play) and players coming at you a certain way and stuff like that. Just trying to learn from that and be that guy to play against.”

6.

A couple of games in now for Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes… I asked Brett how playing with Luke compares to some of the other defensemen he's played with before.

“It’s different than anyone I’ve ever played with… just so much talent, so young. So much room to grow still, it’s really cool. Hopefully I can help him out along the way, just provide a little stability back there for him.” “Is he a big communicator with you?” I asked. “Not really! He kind of just does his thing!”

7.

Here's the face he made when answering that question! Right after he said "He kind of just does his thing!"