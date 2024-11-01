Lucky No. 13 | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Lucky No. 13.
The Devils have played 13 games this season - so far - the most of any NHL club and their No. 13, Nico Hischier is thriving.
What a joy it has been to watch Nico grab the season by the horns and roll with it. He's always cautious about saying he's aware goal-scoring will go through a bit of ups and downs, but he's riding the wave, he says right now. Nearly every puck that Nico has touched has turned into gold in some way or another. Whether it's right in the net or it's his shot that creates the rebound for Dawson Mercer to nail it home... you can bet that Hischier's name is going to show up on the scoresheet nearly every night.
While he'll likely shy away from acknowledging any (well-deserved) praise, we'll give that to him here.
And that's where we start in this week's edition of 10 Takeaways.
1.
I loved this little bit of insight from Sheldon Keefe about Nico Hischier. There are plenty of times when television cameras catch a moment or two on an NHL bench, a slight interaction between players and sometimes players and coaches. But there are so many during an actual game it’s almost impossible to really know what's going on behind a bench.
That’s why I appreciated this insight from Sheldon Keefe, offered up after he was asked about Nico last week. It's a story that gives you a bit of a glimpse behind the scenes not only what Hischier is like but also what types of interactions Keefe is having with his players.
"Something the other night in the overtime game (against the Islanders) he wasn’t having a great night in the faceoff circle and he wanted to make sure I knew that and maybe get somebody else to take the faceoff in overtime for us," Keefe shared. "I said, 'No, you’re going to go take this one for us' and he went out and you watch that faceoff, he gave it everything he had. Not only did he win the faceoff, he rips one off the bar and is that close to being the hero. That’s the kind of guy we have as our captain."
2.
This moment in Vancouver was… \chefs kiss\ (no pun intended).