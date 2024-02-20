Devils to Host Next Generation Weekend | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health on February 24-25, 2024, when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens for a 2:00 PM contest on Saturday and a 1:00 PM contest on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Prudential Center. During Hockey Week Across America, the Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service Award winner and Little Devils members will be taking over different game day roles. The first 9,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Dawson Mercer bobblehead on Saturday and a Jesper Bratt bobblehead on Sunday as part of a connectable set courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health.

Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health will kick off Saturday with an exclusive pre-game brunch with Devils mascot, NJ, along with face painters and themed coloring sheets. Little Devils members will also draw the Devils players to be used as the in-arena headshots on both days. Select Learn to Play youth hockey participants will have the opportunity to walk alongside Devils players upon arrival on Saturday, with Little Devils members joining the players on Sunday. The weekend will also provide the unique experience for select children to partake in both pre-game ceremonies including the National Anthem, Light Up The Rock, Junior Captain and Junior Officials of the Game, courtesy of USA Hockey and Hockey Week Across America.

Also, Next Generation Weekend will include a multitude of “Work-Like-A-Devil” experiences, where select Little Devils members will participate in game-day roles and moments including the pre-game show with Devils/NJD.tv reporter Catherine Bogart, announce the starting lineup with Devils PA announcer Adam Hamway, join the Woo Crew, and hang with TJ the DJ.

Additionally, the Devils and Levy will bring back the Bratt & Jack peanut butter and jelly sandwich as the “Food Item of the Game” both days.

On Sunday, the Devils will honor the February High School Players of the Month with a pre-game meet and greet with a Devils player. The Devils will also present John and Kelly Dinorcia from the New Jersey Devils Youth Hockey Club with the Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award for their dedication to youth hockey in New Jersey. The weekend festivities will conclude with the opportunity for Little Devils and Learn to Play participants to skate on the Devils main ice after the game.

Funds raised through Saturday’s 50/50 will benefit Al-Munir Farms, while funds raised through Sunday’s 50/50 will benefit AAHA Atlantic District.