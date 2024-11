Devils defenseman Simon Nemec has been re-assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League, the club announced Thursday afternoon.

Nemec, 20, played nine games this season with the Devils, posting one assist.

Last year, the second-overall pick in 2022 appeared in 60 games for New Jersey, notching three goals and 19 points. He also skated in 13 games with Utica in 2023-24, adding two goals and eight points.