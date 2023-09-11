MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule

MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced the team’s telecast schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, which will include a total of 69 regular season games and 4 preseason games. The Devils will kick-off their preseason schedule against the New York Rangers on Thursday, September 28th at 7:00pm ET on MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN). The team’s first regular season telecast will be on Friday, October 13th when the Devils take on the Arizona Coyotes at The Rock, with coverage getting underway at 6:30pm ET on MSG Sportsnet.

Bill Spaulding will step into the booth for his second season as the play-by-play voice of the Devils, teaming up on the broadcast with “Mr. Devil”, 3-time Stanley Cup Champion Ken Daneyko, now in his tenth season as in-game analyst. Erika Wachter will return as host for all pregame, intermission and postgame coverage on MSGSN, alongside studio analyst and former Devils captain Bryce Salvador.

Devils fans who do not subscribe to a traditional pay television package can now purchase on MSG+, MSG Networks’ new state-of-the-art streaming product and all available programming on MSG Networks in their area on a monthly, annual or individual game basis. MSG+ is available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television providers.