MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule

MSG Networks to Telecast 69 Regular Season Games and 4 Preseason Games

Devils
By New Jersey Devils
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced the team’s telecast schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, which will include a total of 69 regular season games and 4 preseason games. The Devils will kick-off their preseason schedule against the New York Rangers on Thursday, September 28th at 7:00pm ET on MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN). The team’s first regular season telecast will be on Friday, October 13th when the Devils take on the Arizona Coyotes at The Rock, with coverage getting underway at 6:30pm ET on MSG Sportsnet.

Bill Spaulding will step into the booth for his second season as the play-by-play voice of the Devils, teaming up on the broadcast with “Mr. Devil”, 3-time Stanley Cup Champion Ken Daneyko, now in his tenth season as in-game analyst. Erika Wachter will return as host for all pregame, intermission and postgame coverage on MSGSN, alongside studio analyst and former Devils captain Bryce Salvador.

Devils fans who do not subscribe to a traditional pay television package can now purchase on MSG+, MSG Networks’ new state-of-the-art streaming product and all available programming on MSG Networks in their area on a monthly, annual or individual game basis. MSG+ is available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television providers.

New Jersey Devils 2023-24 Broadcast Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
Network
Mon, Sep. 25
7 PM
Flyers (Preseason)
NJD.TV
Thu, Sep. 28
7 PM
at Rangers (Preseason)
MSGSN
Sat, Sep. 30
7 PM
at Flyers (Preseason)
NJD.TV
Mon, Oct. 2
7 PM
Islanders (Preseason)
MSG
Wed, Oct. 4
7 PM
Rangers (Preseason)
MSGSN
Fri, Oct. 6
7 PM
at Islanders (Preseason)
MSG
Thu, Oct. 12
7:30 PM
Red Wings
ESPN+ | Hulu
Fri, Oct. 13
7 PM
Coyotes
MSGSN
Mon, Oct. 16
7 PM
Panthers
MSGSN
Fri, Oct. 20
7:30 PM
at Islanders
MSG
Tue, Oct. 24
7:15 PM
at Canadiens
MSGSN 2
Wed, Oct. 25
7:30 PM
Capitals
TNT
Fri, Oct. 27
7 PM
Sabres
MSGSN
Sun, Oct. 29
5 PM
Wild
MSGSN
Thu, Nov. 2
8 PM
at Wild
MSGSN 2
Fri, Nov. 3
8 PM
at Blues
MSGSN
Sun, Nov. 5
7 PM
at Blackhawks
MSGSN
Tue, Nov. 7
10 PM
at Avalanche
TNT
Fri, Nov. 10
7 PM
Capitals
MSGSN
Tue, Nov. 14
8 PM
at Jets
MSGSN
Thu, Nov. 16
7 PM
at Penguins
MSG
Sat, Nov. 18
7 PM
Rangers
MSGSN
Wed, Nov. 22
7 PM
at Red Wings
MSGSN 2
Fri, Nov. 24
3 PM
Blue Jackets
MSGSN
Sat, Nov. 25
7 PM
Sabres
MSG
Tue, Nov. 28
7 PM
Islanders
MSGSN
Thu, Nov. 30
7 PM
at Flyers
MSGSN
Fri, Dec. 1
7 PM
Sharks
MSGSN
Tue, Dec. 5
10 PM
at Canucks
MSG, MSGSN 2
Thu, Dec. 7
10:30 PM
at Kraken
ESPN
Sat, Dec. 9
4 PM
at Flames
MSGSN
Sun, Dec. 10
4 PM
at Oilers
MSGSN
Wed, Dec. 13
7:30 PM
Bruins
MSGSN | TNT
Sat, Dec. 16
7 PM
at Blue Jackets
MSGSN
Sun, Dec. 17
7 PM
Ducks
MSGSN
Tue, Dec. 19
7 PM
Flyers
MSGSN
Thu, Dec. 21
7:30 PM
Oilers
ESPN+ | Hulu
Sat, Dec. 23
7 PM
Red Wings
MSGSN
Wed, Dec. 27
7 PM
Blue Jackets
MSGSN 2
Fri, Dec. 29
7 PM
at Senators
MSGSN 2
Sat, Dec. 30
7 PM
at Bruins
MSGSN
Wed, Jan. 3
7:30 PM
at Capitals
MSGSN | TNT
Fri, Jan. 5
7 PM
Blackhawks
MSGSN
Sat, Jan. 6
7 PM
Canucks
MSGSN
Thu, Jan. 11
7 PM
at Lightning
MSGSN
Sat, Jan. 13
6 PM
at Panthers
MSGSN
Mon, Jan. 15
1 PM
at Bruins
MSGSN
Wed, Jan. 17
7 PM
Canadiens
MSGSN
Fri, Jan. 19
7 PM
at Blue Jackets
MSG
Sat, Jan. 20
7 PM
Stars
MSGSN
Mon, Jan. 22
7 PM
Golden Knights
MSGSN
Thu, Jan. 25
7:30 PM
at Hurricanes
ESPN+ | Hulu
Sat, Jan. 27
7 PM
at Lightning
MSGSN 2
Tue, Feb. 6
7:30 PM
Avalanche
ESPN+ | Hulu
Thu, Feb. 8
7 PM
Flames
MSGSN
Sat, Feb. 10
7 PM
at Hurricanes
MSGSN
Mon, Feb. 12
7 PM
Kraken
MSGSN
Tue, Feb. 13
8 PM
at Predators
MSG
Thu, Feb. 15
7 PM
Kings
MSGSN
Sat, Feb. 17
8 PM
Flyers
ABC | ESPN+
Tue, Feb. 20
7 PM
at Capitals
MSGSN 2
Thu, Feb. 22
7 PM
Rangers
MSGSN
Sat, Feb. 24
2 PM
Canadiens
MSG
Sun, Feb. 25
1 PM
Lightning
MSGSN | TNT
Tue, Feb. 27
10:30 PM
at Sharks
MSGSN
Fri, Mar. 1
10 PM
at Ducks
MSGSN
Sun, Mar. 3
3:30 PM
at Kings
TNT
Tue, Mar. 5
7 PM
Panthers
MSG
Thu, Mar. 7
7 PM
Blues
ESPN
Sat, Mar. 9
12:30 PM
Hurricanes
MSGSN
Mon, Mar. 11
7 PM
at Rangers
MSGSN
Thu, Mar. 14
8 PM
at Stars
MSGSN
Sat, Mar. 16
5 PM
at Coyotes
MSGSN
Sun, Mar. 17
3:30 PM
at Golden Knights
TNT
Tue, Mar. 19
7 PM
Penguins
MSGSN
Thu, Mar. 21
7 PM
Jets
MSGSN
Sat, Mar. 23
7 PM
Senators
MSGSN
Sun, Mar. 24
5 PM
at Islanders
MSG
Tue, Mar. 26
7:30 PM
at Maple Leafs
ESPN+ | Hulu
Fri, Mar. 29
7 PM
at Sabres
MSGSN
Tue, Apr. 2
7 PM
Penguins
MSGSN
Wed, Apr. 3
7:30 PM
at Rangers
TNT
Sat, Apr. 6
7 PM
at Senators
MSG
Sun, Apr. 7
7 PM
Predators
MSGSN
Tue, Apr. 9
7 PM
Maple Leafs
MSGSN 2
Thu, Apr. 11
7 PM
at Maple Leafs
MSGSN 2
Sat, Apr. 13
5 PM
at Flyers
MSGSN
Mon, Apr. 15
7 PM
Islanders
MSGSN

