Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG

Meier Willman
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Timo Meier has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Dec. 30, 2023. 

Meier, who last played against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 30, has missed the past two games. The 27-year-old has been out with a mid-body injury and was unable to finish the game in Boston, not appearing in the third period. 

Appearing in 28 games this season Meier has nine goals and six assists. He missed seven games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury. 

In addition, the Devils have recalled forward Max Willman from the Utica Comets. This will be Willman's second recall this season. He played four games with New Jersey between Nov. 5 and Nov. 22nd, 2023. He picked up one goal in his last stint with the Devils. 

In Utica this season Willman has 16 points in 20 games, totaling nine goals and seven assists.

More News

Lindy Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG
Siegenthaler Inspiring Next Generation | FEATURE

Siegenthaler is 'Opening the Door' For the Next Generation | FEATURE
DEVILS VS CANUCKS 1/6/24 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Canucks on API Night | PREVIEW
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 GAME STORY

Devils Win Wild One Against Blackhawks | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLACKHAWKS 1/5/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blackhawks 2
Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG

Devils Continuing Hockey is for Everyone Legacy | BLOG
Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG

Jack Hughes Named 2024 NHL All-Star | BLOG
A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS 1/4/23

A New Year | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 GAME STORY

Three Multi-Goal Nights Send Devils to Victory in Washington | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT CAPITALS 1/3/24 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 at Capitals 3
Devils 2024 API Night | RELEASE

Devils to Host Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Night | RELEASE 
Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG

Clarke Recalled by Devils | BLOG
Smith Honors Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE

Smith to Honor Grandparents with Help from Teammates | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 1/2/23

Devils Hold First Practice of 2024 | NOTEBOOK
Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG

Hughes Named NHL's Third Star of Week | BLOG
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 GAME STORY

Devils Lose Lead in 2nd, Game to Bruins | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT BRUINS 12/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 5
Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG 