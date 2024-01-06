Meier Placed on IR, Willman Recalled | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Timo Meier has been placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Dec. 30, 2023.

Meier, who last played against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 30, has missed the past two games. The 27-year-old has been out with a mid-body injury and was unable to finish the game in Boston, not appearing in the third period.

Appearing in 28 games this season Meier has nine goals and six assists. He missed seven games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury.

In addition, the Devils have recalled forward Max Willman from the Utica Comets. This will be Willman's second recall this season. He played four games with New Jersey between Nov. 5 and Nov. 22nd, 2023. He picked up one goal in his last stint with the Devils.

In Utica this season Willman has 16 points in 20 games, totaling nine goals and seven assists.