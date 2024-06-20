Markstrom Odds and Ends | BLOG

Markstrom Bratt copy
By Sam Kasan
The Devils traded for goaltender Jacob Markstrom Wednesday afternoon in a deal with Calgary. He met with the media to talk about the trade, his excitement with joining a competitive team, looking back at his first-career NHL game being played in New Jersey and much more.

Here are some odds and ends from that media availability.

Introduction Date?

Markstrom hasn’t decided when he’ll arrive in New Jersey ahead of the season. Though he did say it may be in either early- or mid-August.  

“I’ll be there a month or so before training camp starts to try to get used to everything,” he said, “and try to get to know everyone and meet everyone from staff to players and all the people that work there.”

All About the W's

Markstrom was asked how much stock he puts into hockey analytics.

“I’m not that big into it but I like stopping pucks and I like wins,” he laughed.

Markstrom said there’s only one number he’s focused on. Wins.

“That’s the stat that I like and that I want,” he said. “I want W’s.”

New Devil Jacob Markstrom shares his thoughts.

Clean Slate

As far as connections to the Devils locker room, Markstrom has almost no crossover with the team’s current players. He has worked out on rare occasions in the summer with fellow Swede Jesper Bratt, who lives an hour-and-a-half south of Markstrom in Stockholm. But mostly, Markstrom will be walking into a room full of strangers.

“It’s a clean slate,” he said. “It’s exciting times for me and my family. I can’t wait to get down there.”

Markstrom did chat with his former Calgary Flames teammate Tyler Toffoli last season while Toffoli was still a member of the Devils. Toffoli gave him the thumbs up on the organization.

“I talked to Toffoli last year when he was on the team, and he absolutely loved it,” Markstrom said. “I’m sure when everything settles, I’ll get to talk to everyone.”

There’s no doubt fellow Swedes Bratt and Alexander Holtz will welcome their fellow countryman into the fold. And Markstrom has plans for them as well.

“I’m expecting a lot of free dinners and homecooked meals from them,” he joked. “Holtz is pretty young so maybe he can babysit as well.”

Jacob Markstrom speaks with the media.

Bro Hymn

Curtis Lazar held the mantle of the first player in NHL history to play with all three Hughes brothers – Quinn, Jack and Luke. Markstrom, who played in Vancouver from 2013-20, will now share that honor.

“I played with Quinn Hughes when he was coming up,” he said. “We have two pretty good brothers here as well now. I’m excited to play with them.”

Get Them Digits

Markstrom wore jersey No. 25 while in Calgary. That number was held by Devils forward Nolan Foote. When asked if he’ll buy the number from Foote, he responded: “We’ll see what happens. It depends on how expensive it is.”

Apparently, it wasn’t too expensive. A few hours after the interview the team announced that Markstrom will wear No. 25 while Foote will move to No. 29.

Goalie Tandem

Markstrom will share the net this season with veteran goalie Jake Allen. Interestingly enough, both goalies were members of the 2008 NHL Draft class. Markstrom was selected 32nd overall by Florida while Allen was taken at 34th overall by St. Louis.

“I got a text from him already. I’m excited,” said Markstrom, who shared he doesn’t know Allen personally. “Throughout my career I think it’s important that both goalies push each other and enjoy the battle with each other. That’s how you build and you become a better goalie. That’s on and off the ice.

“Jake is a great goalie. I can’t wait to work with him and try to win as many games as possible.”

