Markstrom Odds and Ends | BLOG

Clean Slate
As far as connections to the Devils locker room, Markstrom has almost no crossover with the team’s current players. He has worked out on rare occasions in the summer with fellow Swede Jesper Bratt, who lives an hour-and-a-half south of Markstrom in Stockholm. But mostly, Markstrom will be walking into a room full of strangers.
“It’s a clean slate,” he said. “It’s exciting times for me and my family. I can’t wait to get down there.”
Markstrom did chat with his former Calgary Flames teammate Tyler Toffoli last season while Toffoli was still a member of the Devils. Toffoli gave him the thumbs up on the organization.
“I talked to Toffoli last year when he was on the team, and he absolutely loved it,” Markstrom said. “I’m sure when everything settles, I’ll get to talk to everyone.”
There’s no doubt fellow Swedes Bratt and Alexander Holtz will welcome their fellow countryman into the fold. And Markstrom has plans for them as well.
“I’m expecting a lot of free dinners and homecooked meals from them,” he joked. “Holtz is pretty young so maybe he can babysit as well.”