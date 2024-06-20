Markstrom Odds and Ends | BLOG

Introduction Date?

Markstrom hasn’t decided when he’ll arrive in New Jersey ahead of the season. Though he did say it may be in either early- or mid-August.

“I’ll be there a month or so before training camp starts to try to get used to everything,” he said, “and try to get to know everyone and meet everyone from staff to players and all the people that work there.”

All About the W's

Markstrom was asked how much stock he puts into hockey analytics.

“I’m not that big into it but I like stopping pucks and I like wins,” he laughed.

Markstrom said there’s only one number he’s focused on. Wins.

“That’s the stat that I like and that I want,” he said. “I want W’s.”