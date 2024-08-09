Get to Know: Louhivaara | FEATURE

The Devils chose Finnish goaltender Veeti Louhivaara at the 2024 NHL Draft with the 146th-overall selection in the fifth round.

Louhivaara, 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, played 21 games for JYP (Under-20) in the Finnish SM-sarja. He went 13-6-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average. He played one game with JYP in Liiga, the pro league level.

Louhivaara was one of many attendees at New Jersey’s 2024 Development Camp, held in early July. I caught up with him for a chat to get to know the Devils’ newest goalie prospect better.

On being drafted by New Jersey…

I’m feeling really excited. I’m feeling really good. Coming here (for Development Camp) helped me a lot to develop the way I want to play.

Where he was on the draft…

I was back home. I was watching the draft on TV. My name popped up on the screen. That’s how I knew.

On with whom he watched the draft…

Just family and girlfriend.

On his excitement of hearing his name…

I was in a state of shock. I was really excited. When they called me, I just was saying ‘yeah.’ They didn’t long answers because I was so in shock. They called me right away after they drafted me.

On being at Development Camp…

I felt really good. All these guys are awesome. First, I was kind of nervous because English isn’t my mother language. It was great.

On his goalie style…

I’m a hybrid goalie, playing both styles. I like to read they play and play deep in the net, relying on my size.

On his size…

It’s been big for me. When I was younger I was not that good. But when I grew a couple inches, even though my skating wasn’t good, with the size I covered the net a lot. My skating has developed a lot the last couple years. Size is a big thing.

On areas of improvement…

Skating, positioning, stick handling must be one. Just all around, everything.

On next season…

I’ll start with U20 but I’m trying to work my way up to the (pro) team. I’m trying to work my way up.

On his off-ice persona…

I like to play basketball with my friends, football (soccer) and disc golf. I like Finnish music. I like burgers. The only restaurant I go to regularly is at the rink.

Photos of Veeti Louhivaara

