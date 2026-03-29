LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Blackhawks 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks

njd-chi-live-updates
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

CHI 1, NJD 0: A miscommunication between Jake Allen and his defensemen leads to a Blackhawk goal.

DEVILS LINEUP

BLACKHAWKS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Nico Hischier hits a milestone number, playing in his 600th NHL game tonight.

More News

Devils Handed Familiar Fate in Carolina | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 5, Devils 2

Mercer's Milestone, a Tough Test and More from Practice | NOTEBOOK

From Jersey to the Olympics | FEATURE

Devils Big Guns Come to Play | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Predators 2

They Shoot, They Score | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Stars 4

Davis Breaking Barriers in the Sports World | FEATURE

Devils Return Home for a Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils' Wives, Girlfriends Host Operation Shower | FEATURE

Offense Dries Up Against Capitals | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Capitals 2, Devils 1

Devils Carry Momentum into Key Matchup with Capitals | PREVIEW

Mysteries: Solved | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Bright Lights, Big Victory | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Rangers 3

Girls Take Over Big Ice at Prudential Center | FEATURE