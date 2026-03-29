LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Blackhawks 1

The Devils host the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Chicago Blackhawks
The Devils host the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
CHI 1, NJD 0: A miscommunication between Jake Allen and his defensemen leads to a Blackhawk goal.