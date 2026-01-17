LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Hurricanes

live updates hurricanes
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Lammikko

Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Dillon-Hamilton

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Robinson-Jankowski-Kotkaniemi

Slavin-Chatfield
Miller-Walker
Nystrom-Nikishin

Andersen
Bussi

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Hurricanes are a tough test, but it comes at the right time for the Devils.

