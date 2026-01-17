LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Hurricanes

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Dadonov-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Lammikko
Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Dillon-Hamilton
Markstrom
Allen
Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Robinson-Jankowski-Kotkaniemi
Slavin-Chatfield
Miller-Walker
Nystrom-Nikishin
Andersen
Bussi