Lazar Injury Update | BLOG

The Devils forward is out indefinitely after a successful procedure

LazarBlog

Earlier today, Devils forward Curtis Lazar underwent a successful left knee procedure. He is out indefinitely, and updates will be provided as available.

Lazar sustained his injury in Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

