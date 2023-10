Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid cleared waivers Wednesday and New Jersey has assigned the veteran netminder to the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.

Kinkaid signed a contract with the Wolves in July and will play for Chicago when he's in the AHL this season, instead of joining the Devils affiliate, the Utica Comets. The Wolves are an independent team in the AHL (no NHL affiliate contract) for the 2023-24 season.