EA NHL 25 Cover a Special Honor for Hughes Brothers | FEATURE

Hughes brothers honored to be the cover players of EA Sports NHL 25 game

Jack, Quinn and Luke talk about being the first set of brothers to appear on the cover

Jack shares which game was their first EA Sports NHL game, with ties to the Devils

What their NHL gaming habits look like, including how they compete against one another

For Jack and Luke Hughes, as well as older brother Quinn, it's almost hard to believe. The Hughes brothers are 24, 23, and 20 years old and are already superstars in the National Hockey League. The trio of brothers has taken the NHL by storm, one at a time. Quinn arrived in Vancouver during the 2018-19 season, Jack for the 2019-20 season, and Luke at the end of the 2022-23 season. All three have become must-see TV and are carving out their way as bona fide NHL stars.

Now, their stardom has sprung them onto the cover of EA Sports' NHL 25. All three brothers, together.

"I think it was really special that the three of us could do it together," Jack, from his off-season home, shared, "I think we're the first brothers that have done the cover together, so pretty special for us. And you know, for me, that was a really exciting thing, just being on the cover. And obviously, it's a plus being on the cover with Luke and Quinn."

Quinn, Jack and Luke are the first set of brothers to be featured on the cover of EA's coveted game.

"It's a really great honor and something we never really dreamt of as kids," Luke added, "We grew up playing (EA's) NHL, and it's just such an honor and really special for us to be on it."