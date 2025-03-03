Hughes Injured in Vegas | INJURY UPDATE

LAS VEGAS, NV - Devils star Jack Hughes was injured late in the third period in a 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Sunday night.

Hughes, the team’s leading scorer, got tied up with Vegas’ Jack Eichel and crashed head first into the boards. He skated slumped over off the ice and went immediately to the dressing room.

“Real hard to see him go down,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “There’s no update. He’s going to have to be evaluated. Obviously, it didn’t look good. We’re going to have to take our time to know the full extent of it.”

The Devils had just gotten goaltender Jacob Markstrom back from an MCL sprain that kept him out for nearly six weeks.

"You never want to see a teammate go down," Markstrom said. "You just hope for the best, that's all you can do."

"That's something you never ever want to see," forward Jesper Bratt said. "I hope everything is all right."