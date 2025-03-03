Hughes Injured in Vegas | INJURY UPDATE

hughes jack
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

LAS VEGAS, NV - Devils star Jack Hughes was injured late in the third period in a 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Sunday night.

Hughes, the team’s leading scorer, got tied up with Vegas’ Jack Eichel and crashed head first into the boards. He skated slumped over off the ice and went immediately to the dressing room.

“Real hard to see him go down,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “There’s no update. He’s going to have to be evaluated. Obviously, it didn’t look good. We’re going to have to take our time to know the full extent of it.”

The Devils had just gotten goaltender Jacob Markstrom back from an MCL sprain that kept him out for nearly six weeks.

"You never want to see a teammate go down," Markstrom said. "You just hope for the best, that's all you can do."

"That's something you never ever want to see," forward Jesper Bratt said. "I hope everything is all right."

More News

Devils Fall to Vegas in Markstrom's Return to Lineup | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Golden Knights 2, Devils 0

Markstrom Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Upend Utah | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Utah 1

Catching Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Luke Hughes Rounding Out Game on PK | FEATURE

Devils Take the Ice at Utah Olympic Oval | NOTEBOOK

Yegorov Standing Strong in College Hockey | FEATURE

16 All-Time Best Devils Trades  | STAN'S LISTS

The Ultimate Christmas Gift | FEATURE

Devils Bested by Avs | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Avalanche 5, Devils 1

All-Time Best Devils Free Agent Signings | STAN'S LISTS 

2025 NJSIAA High School Hockey Championships Set for March 10 | RELEASE

Devils Practice in Denver | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mute Music City | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Predators 0