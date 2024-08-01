Devils Announce Hockey Operations Hirings | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils today officially announced a number of new hires regarding management, scouting/player development, athlete care, and equipment staffs. The announcements were made by Devils’ President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Chuck Fletcher has joined the organization as Senior Advisor to the President, Hockey Operations and General Manager. He will advise Tom Fitzgerald on hockey operations matters including player personnel, scouting, and contracts. Fletcher served as General Manager for the Flyers from December 2018 to March 2023 and spent nine seasons (2009-2018) as General Manager of the Minnesota Wild, where he led the club to six straight playoff appearances. Fitzgerald and Fletcher previously worked together in Pittsburgh for three years, 2006-2009.

Andy Greene has been officially added to the staff as Advisor, Hockey Operations. Greene previously lent his time to the organization over the past two years, as his schedule permitted, including attending Devils' practices, working with the coaching staff and scouting minor-league, college games, and Devils' prospects. He will now serve as an advisor to Fitzgerald and the entire hockey operations group which will include working with the scouting and player personnel departments, coaching staff, and pro and amateur scouting staffs, while serving as a resource from his experience in the game. Greene, 41, retired after a 16-year NHL career on October 12, 2022, after signing a one-day contract with New Jersey, where he spent 14 years and was the 11th captain in club history.

Manny Legace has been named Head Amateur Goaltending Scout / Development Coach working with Executive Vice President Martin Brodeur. He will work with all the goaltenders in the Devils system and serve in a scouting capacity for draft-eligible prospects. Legace, 51, joins New Jersey after spending five seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets as the team’s Goaltending Coach from 2018-19 to 2022-23. He appeared in 365 career NHL games and was a Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings in 2001-02.

The following additions have been made to the club’s scouting staff:

Mike Rooney and Mike Yandle have been hired as Amateur Scouts.

Geoff Sanderson has joined the club as a Pro Scout.

Ryan Fitzgerald has been named S. College Scout.

The club has made the following hirings for the Athlete Care and Equipment Staffs: