Hischier to IR, Nemec Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

nemec hischier
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils have placed captain Nico Hischier on the Injured Reserve list retroactively to Jan. 25 and recalled defenseman Simon Nemec from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Hischier, 26, suffered an undisclosed injury late in the second period at Montreal on Jan. 25 after taking a cross-check from the Canadiens Nick Suzuki. Hischier, the Devils leader with 24 goals, missed the past four games for the team and is listed as week-to-week.

Nemec, who played in the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, will join the team for their morning skate later today. Nemec has five goals, 22 points and a plus-9 in 32 games for Utica this season.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was hurt Tuesday in Pittsburgh and head coach Sheldon Keefe said the will "miss some time." Nemec's recall gives the Devils six healthy defensemen.

