Devils Captain Hischier, Calandra's Announce Partnership | RELEASE

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier and Calandra’s Bakery recently announced a partnership for the 2023-24 season. As part of the agreement, Nico will make two special appearances at Calandra’s restaurants throughout the season providing Calandra’s customers and Devils fans the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the team’s captain. The first appearance took place October 10 at Il Vecchio Café in Caldwell, NJ with a second appearance a TBD event in February/March.

Throughout the entire 2023-24 season, Calandra’s will be selling custom designed Hischier-branded gift cards with 20% of all sales donated to the Devils Youth Foundation. Additionally, Calandra’s will be raffling off signed Nico jerseys at various events throughout the season. Calandra’s Bakery Caldwell will also be selling Nico-themed cookies during the year.

Calandra’s is once again a corporate partner serving as the “Official Bakery and Bread of the New Jersey Devils.” They will continue this season hosting three away game viewing parties at their restaurants and also serve as the presenting partner of the birthday scroll program.

“I’m really happy to be working together with a local business here in New Jersey, while I can support the Devils Youth Foundation,” said Nico Hischier, Captain of the New Jersey Devils. “It’s really important to me; we’ve done things as a team already, I’ve been to some events, and it’s just great to be able to give something back to our community. Allison Blitzer, and all that they do for the community with the Foundation, did such a great job to get this Foundation going to do so many good things in our community. For me, it’s just nice to be able to contribute.”