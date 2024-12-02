Hardman, Legare Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

The Devils have recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Nathan Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League, the club announced Monday morning.

Forward Shane Bowers was re-assigned to Utica.

Hardman, who signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Devils this past summer, has five goals and eight points in 10 games with the Comets. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has played 37 career NHL games, totaling five points (1g-4a), all with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2020-2023.

Hardman, 25, has played the majority of the past three seasons with Rockford of the AHL, posting 46 goals, 41 assists and 87 points in 164 contests.

Legare, 23, was acquired last season via trade with the Montreal Canadiens. The 6-foot, 208-pound forward has three goals in 18 games with Utica on the current campaign.

Legare, who was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (74th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, is looking to make his NHL debut. The Montreal native has played in 197 career AHL games with Utica, Laval and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting 26 goals and 50 points.

Bowers appeared in four games with the Devils during his recent callup.