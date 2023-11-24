Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE

“Dougie has been such a great support of the Devils Youth Foundation and our non-profit partners,” Devils Youth Foundation Executive Director Kate Whitman Annis shared. “From taking the time to meet with kids to designing a shirt to help DYF raise funds, he has been a true advocate for the Foundation and for our mission to champion, advance, and support equitable and inclusive access to life-changing experiences for youth in New Jersey through the transformative power of sports, entertainment, and music.”

"It's cool and fun for me," Hamilton shared on this opportunity. "I try to give back in any way I can and I think this is a fun way for us to design something and have something cool for the fans to get if they want to support the Devils Youth Foundation. Anytime we can try to help we all really love to."

The Devils Youth Foundation is partnering with the Over Under Initiative for the ‘Every Child Has the Right to Play’ campaign as part of Giving Tuesday. The funds raised through shirt sales will directly contribute to providing youth with additional local places to play.

“Funds from the t-shirt sales will directly contribute to the Over Under Initiative, where we are collaborating to transform a conventional basketball court in Newark into a dynamic multi-sport surface,” Whitman Annis explained. “This initiative will not only provide a space for organized sports but also encourage spontaneous, pickup games, fostering a sense of community and promoting an active lifestyle among the youth.”

Fans interested in picking up a Dougie-designed t-shirt can buy one on 11/24, 11/25, or 11/28 on the concourse behind the Section 16 ADA platform. Shirts cost $35. Additionally, fans who donate $150 to DYF online will also receive a Dougie Tee.