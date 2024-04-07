Devils Host Predators, Final Western Opponent | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (37-36-4) vs. PREDATORS (44-29-4)

Head-to-Head

This is the second and final meeting between the Devils and Predators this season.

The two clubs met previously on Feb. 13, when Nico Hischier had a two-goal night in a Devils 4-2 win against Nashville. Jack Hughes and Timo Meier also scored for New Jersey, with goaltender Nico Daws making 30 saves.

The Predators opened the scoring of the game on a power play goal by Ryan O’Reilly, followed by a second-period goal by Tommy Novak.

The Devils scored three goals in the third period in the victory.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are concluding an NHL-high 16th set of back-to-back games when they host the Predators. The team is coming off of a 4-3 win in Ottawa on Saturday night.

Jesper Bratt continues to lead the club in points, working at a point-per-game pace with 78 points in 77 games, as he sets new career highs. Brendan Smith scored his fifth goal of the season and second in as many games, in Ottawa, tying his career-high in goals, which he's reached twice before in his career, once in 2013-14 with the Detroit Red Wings, and again in 2020-21 with the Rangers. Adding two assists, Smith had the first three-point night of his career.

The Devils have just three home games left this regular season, starting with the Predators, followed by the Leafs on Tuesday night and they'll close out their regular season next Monday night against the Islanders.

Predators Team Scope:

The Nashville Predators are sitting in the first Wild Card spot in the West with 92 points, with an away record of 22-13-3 this season. The Preds were shutout by the Islanders on Saturday night and are 6-4-1 in their past 10 games.

The club is lead by forward Filip Forsberg who has 87 points in 76 games (43g-44a) and defenseman Roman Josi who has 77 points in 76 games with 20 goals and 57 assists.

Goaltender Juuse Saros has played 60 of Nashville’s games this season with a 33-23-4 record and a .908 save percentage and a 2.82 GAA.

By the Numbers:

Luke Hughes is one point off of setting the Devils rookie defenseman record for points. On Saturday he picked up an assist on Ondrej Palat's goal for his 44th point of the year. The point total ties Will Butcher, who set the record during the 2017-18 NHL season.

Brendan Smith is coming off a career night contributing 3 points in the Devils' win against Ottawa (1g-2a).

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle, LTIR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Foote (undisclosed)

Marino (undisclosed)

Predators

N/A