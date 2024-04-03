Pens' 5-Goal 3rd Downs Devils | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils had a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. But Pittsburgh scored five goals in the final frame in a 6-3 victory against New Jersey at Prudential Center Tuesday night.

Erik Karlsson opened the scoring for Pittsburgh. The Devils responded with the next three straight from Timo Meier, Curtis Lazar and Jersper Bratt to take a 3-1 edge into the last period.

The Penguins scored four goals in the third period – two each from Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby – to pull out the win. Rickard Rakell added the other.

"I thought we played a good game for 40 minutes. The last period we pretty much gave it away. It sucks," Meier said. "We need to learn from this right away, but it defnitely stinks."

The Penguins' comeback began when Crosby scored on a power play at 6:48 of the third period to make it a 3-2 game. The Devils said at that point they played the rest of the game on edge.

"I thought we played almost as perfect of a game as you could in the first two periods," interim head coach Travis Green said. "They strike on the power play with a quick gaol and now you're in a game."

The game was tied at 3-3 with under four minutes left in regulation. Goals No. 4 and 5 for Pittsburgh came just 22 seconds apart for the late rally victory.

"Once they made it 3-3 I don't think we took charge enough and they did," Green said. "And we made some mistakes. We made mistakes you can't make at this time of year.

"It's unfortunate with how well we played in the first two periods."