LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Maple Leafs 3

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
8:56 | 1 TOR, 0 NJD
Robertson (Reilly, Brodie)
GOAL!
14:25 | 1 TOR, 1 NJD
Hischier (Mercer, Smith)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS
PP: 0/2 TOR, n/a NJD
HITS: 4 TOR, 2 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 TOR, 3 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 3 TOR, 4 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 1 TOR, 5 NJD
PIM: 0 TOR, 4 NJD
JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES:
PP GOAL!
5:17 | 1 TOR, 2 NJD
Mercer (Hischier)
GOAL
15:00 | 2 TOR, 2 NJD
Bertuzzi (Domi, McCabe)
GOAL
15:09 | 3 TOR, 2 NJD
Giordano (Matthews, Bertuzzi)
Bowers-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
MacDermid-Tierney-Foote
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Smith
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Allen
Schmid
Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi
McMann - Tavares - Marner
Robertson - Holmberg - Nylander
Knies - Kampf - Gregor
Rielly - Brodie
Benoit - McCabe
Giordano - Timmins
Woll
Jones