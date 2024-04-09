LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Maple Leafs 3

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
8:56 | 1 TOR, 0 NJD
Robertson (Reilly, Brodie)

GOAL!
14:25 | 1 TOR, 1 NJD
Hischier (Mercer, Smith)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

PP: 0/2 TOR, n/a NJD
HITS: 4 TOR, 2 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 TOR, 3 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 3 TOR, 4 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 1 TOR, 5 NJD
PIM: 0 TOR, 4 NJD

JAKE ALLEN FIRST PERIOD SAVES:

SECOND PERIOD

PP GOAL!
5:17 | 1 TOR, 2 NJD
Mercer (Hischier)

GOAL
15:00 | 2 TOR, 2 NJD
Bertuzzi (Domi, McCabe)

GOAL
15:09 | 3 TOR, 2 NJD
Giordano (Matthews, Bertuzzi)

DEVILS LINEUP

Bowers-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Holtz
Palat-Nosek-Mercer
MacDermid-Tierney-Foote

Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Smith
Siegenthaler-Nemec

Allen
Schmid

LEAFS LINEUP

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi
McMann - Tavares - Marner
Robertson - Holmberg - Nylander
Knies - Kampf - Gregor

Rielly - Brodie
Benoit - McCabe
Giordano - Timmins

Woll
Jones

DEVILS MINUTE

Nolan Foote makes his season debut and Marino returns

More News

Devils Provide Medical Update on Jack Hughes | STATEMENT

Schmid Recalled by Devils | BLOG

NJ's Healthy Hat Trick Teaches Healthy Living | FEATURE

New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center Announce Extended Partnership with Verizon | RELEASE

Devils Meet Leafs in Home-and-Home | PREVIEW

Edwards, Wolverines Eyeing Frozen Four Weekend | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Drop Game in Shootout to Nashville | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Predators 3

Bowers Recalled by Devils | BLOG

Mr. Smith Flips the Senate | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Senators 3

Hughes Brothers Relish Opportunity to Support Community Kids | FEATURE

Jack and Luke Hughes Named Official Hockey in New Jersey Ambassadors | RELEASE

Lazar's Perseverance and Impact with Devils | FEATURE

Willman Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Shakeup Lines Before Heading to Ottawa | NOTEBOOK

Devils Sign NCAA's Dylan Wendt | RELEASE

Devils Drop Emotional Affair to Rangers, 4-3 | GAME STORY