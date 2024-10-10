LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Maple Leafs 3

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
8:18 | 0 NJD, 1 TOR
Pacioretty (Holmberg, Timmins)

GOAL
11:29 | 0 NJD, 2 TOR
McMann (McCabe)

GOAL
14:46 | 0 NJD, 3 TOR
Lorentz (Kampf)

GOAL!
19:18 | 1 NJD, 3 TOR
Bratt (J. Hughes) - PPG

JACOB MARKSTROM FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

PP: N/A, TOR | 1/1 NJD
HITS: 3 TOR | 6 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 6 TOR | 5 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 3 TOR | 1 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 7 TOR | 5 NJD

SECOND PERIOD

Second period underway. No goals scored as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hughes-Bratt
Tatar-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Haula-Noesen
Cotter-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegentahler-Kovacevic
Casey-Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

Knies-Matthews-Marner
Domi-Tavares-Nylander
Pacioretty-Holmberg-Robertson
McMann-Kampf-Lorentz

Rielly-Tanev
Ekmann-Larsson-McCabe
Benoit-Timmins

Hildeby
Stolarz

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are back at Prudential Center to open their home arena for the 2024-25 NHL season.

More News

Hatakka Injury Update | FEATURE

Devils Host Leafs in Home Opener | PREVIEW

Filmon Assigned to Utica | RELEASE

Dillon Invested in Learning Language of the Locker Room | FEATURE

Prudential Center, Devils, DYF Launch Food Security Campaign | RELEASE

Devils Practice on Eve of Home Opener | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fans Across the World United at Global Series | GLOBAL SERIES

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Opener Presented by Citizens | RELEASE

Devils Announce 2024-25 Roster | RELEASE

Devils Announce Transactions on Sunday | RELEASE

From Prague, with Love | GLOBAL SERIES

Devils Sweep Global Series in Prague | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Sabres 1

Devils' Newcomers Shine in Opening Night Win | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs. Sabres 1

Host Palat Enjoying Homecoming | FEATURE

Multiple Players Assigned to AHL, Junior Teams | RELEASE