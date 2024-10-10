LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Maple Leafs 3

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL
8:18 | 0 NJD, 1 TOR
Pacioretty (Holmberg, Timmins)
GOAL
11:29 | 0 NJD, 2 TOR
McMann (McCabe)
GOAL
14:46 | 0 NJD, 3 TOR
Lorentz (Kampf)
GOAL!
19:18 | 1 NJD, 3 TOR
Bratt (J. Hughes) - PPG
PP: N/A, TOR | 1/1 NJD
HITS: 3 TOR | 6 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 6 TOR | 5 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 3 TOR | 1 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 7 TOR | 5 NJD
Second period underway. No goals scored as of yet.
Meier-Hughes-Bratt
Tatar-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Haula-Noesen
Cotter-Lazar-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegentahler-Kovacevic
Casey-Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Knies-Matthews-Marner
Domi-Tavares-Nylander
Pacioretty-Holmberg-Robertson
McMann-Kampf-Lorentz
Rielly-Tanev
Ekmann-Larsson-McCabe
Benoit-Timmins
Hildeby
Stolarz