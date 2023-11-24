News Feed

DEVILS vs. BLUEJACKETS 11/24/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open Post-Thanksgiving Homestand v. Columbus | PREVIEW
Hamilton T-Shirt Gives Back | FEATURE

Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/23/23

Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 GAME STORY

Devils Shutout in Detroit, Lose 4-0  | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4
A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH
Brylin ROH | RELEASE

Sergei Brylin Named Second Devils Ring of Honor Inductee
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/21/23

Devils Practice Before Flying to Detroit | NOTEBOOK
Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS

Jonas Siegenthaler | ICEBREAKERS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/20/23

Hischier Skates with Teammates | NOTEBOOK
Hockey Fights Cancer | RELEASE

Devils Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 25 | RELEASE
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME STORY

Hughes Returns But Devils Come Up Short Against Rangers | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS RANGERS 11/18/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils and Rangers Renew Hostilities | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/17/23

Jack Hughes Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT PENGUINS 11/16/23 GAME STORY

Devils Down Red-Hot Penguins 5-2 | GAME STORY
Lenni Hämeenaho | Prospect Watch 11/15/23

Hämeenaho Benefits from High Hockey IQ | Prospect Watch 
Devils Jetty Clothing | Release

Devils, Jetty Launch New Clothing Collaboration | RELEASE

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 2

The Devils face the Blue Jackets this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL! 
10:04 | 1 CBJ, 0 NJ
Jenner (Gaudreau)

\GOAL! \
13:15 | 1 CBJ, 1 NJ
Holtz (Palat)

\GOAL! \
19:23 | 2 CBJ, 1 NJ
Robinson (Danforth, Gudbranson)

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Mercer - Lazar
Palat - McLeod - Holtz
Smith - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller

Schmid

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko
Voronkov - Fantilli - Laine
Chinakhov - Sillinger - Olivier
Robinson - Kuraly - Danforth

Werenski - Boqvist
Provorov - Jiricek
Bean - Gudbranson

Merzlikins

LINDY RUFF

Ruff speaks to the media before playing Columbus