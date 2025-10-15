Devils Recall Daws, MacEwan Placed on IR | BLOG

GettyImages-2238024648

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Zack MacEwen has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

MacEwen was injured during the club’s last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Devils also recalled goaltender Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

Daws, 23, has appeared in one game this season with the Comets, allowing just one goal on 27 shots for a 1.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .963 save percentage.

Last season, the netminder played in 34 games for Utica, posting an 11–20–2 record with a 3.16 GAA, .893 save percentage, and one shutout. Daws also appeared in six NHL games with New Jersey, where he impressed with a 3–1–0 record, 1.60 GAA, .939 save percentage, and one shutout.

More News

Devils Take on Panthers in Home Opener | RELEASE

Devils Pick Up ‘Special’ Win in Columbus | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2

MacEwen Out for Extended Period | BLOG

Dadonov Placed on IR, Halonen Recalled | BLOG

 Brown Powers Devils to First Win of Season | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5 at Lightning 3

The Foundation | FEATURE 

Guerin Proud of Hispanic Heritage, Breaking Barriers | FEATURE

Devils Drop Season Opener in Carolina | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Devils 3

The Moment Over the Milestone | FEATURE 

Go Time | NOTEBOOK

Devils Recall MacEwen | BLOG

Glendening Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

Hameenaho, Lachance Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Announce Roster for Start of the 2025-26 Season | BLOG

Devils Practice Ahead of Roster Deadline | NOTEBOOK