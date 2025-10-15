Devils Recall Daws, MacEwan Placed on IR | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Zack MacEwen has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

MacEwen was injured during the club’s last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Devils also recalled goaltender Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

Daws, 23, has appeared in one game this season with the Comets, allowing just one goal on 27 shots for a 1.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .963 save percentage.

Last season, the netminder played in 34 games for Utica, posting an 11–20–2 record with a 3.16 GAA, .893 save percentage, and one shutout. Daws also appeared in six NHL games with New Jersey, where he impressed with a 3–1–0 record, 1.60 GAA, .939 save percentage, and one shutout.