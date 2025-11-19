Devils Practice in Florida | NOTEBOOK

Juho What Time It Is

Devils forward Juho Lammikko has appeared in eight games this season for the club after missing the first 11 with an injury.

So, it’s been a small sample size for a player that is still adjusting to his new team, new system, new teammates, new coaches, etc. But he’s getting more comfortable each day.

“I’m just trying to improve every game,” he said. “Every game I feel more comfortable and try to learn, what you have to do in different situations.”

Lammikko, 29, used his time away from the ice while recovering from his injury as an opportunity to learn Keefe’s system.

“It takes time to be really comfortable,” he said. “It’s going in a better direction. It’s been getting better.”

But while studying and watching film is helpful, there is no substitute for getting game action learning.

“It takes a few games, but it becomes easier to play when you learn it,” he said. “I feel it’s pretty good having eight games now. Now you don’t have to think too much.”

While Lammikko is still searching for his first goal and point this season, he’s primarily focused on the other side of the puck.

“Of course, I want to score. It’s not easy,” he said. “I’m trying to be good defensively and do what I can to help the team win. And hopefully score some goals.”