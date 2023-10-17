The Devils are back on the ice for practice Tuesday afternoon after their comeback fell short in a 4-3 setback to Florida Monday night. The Devils will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before facing the New York Islanders on Long Island Friday night, the club's first road game of the season.
Regroup | NOTEBOOK
PRACTICE DETAILS
Forwards Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek (lower-body, day-to-day) were absent from practice. Haula dealt with an upper-body injury at the end of training camp, but has appeared in all three regular-season games. Nosek missed his first game of the year Monday with the lower-body issue.
Goaltender Keith Kinkaid (upper-body) was working with the team. He's been out since the first preseason game in mid-September.
10 TAKEAWAYS
It's another week and another 10 anecdotes from NJD.tv's Amanda Stein.
We're already in our second week. How did that happen?
Yes, we still have a long way to go.
I also feel like I've experienced every possible hockey season emotion in just a week and a half. It's been that type of start to the year with the first three games. It's a bit of a slow start to the season with just five games in the opening 10 days, where next week we move into overdrive where the schedule picks up to four games in six nights.
It has, however, given me more time to collect a few good stories after hosting a Q&A, as well as attending one. There were some good stories thrown around, which I couldn't not share with you all.
Read all 10 of Amanda's tidbits here.
