Devils, Jetty Launch New Clothing Collaboration | RELEASE

Newark, NJ — Today, the New Jersey Devils launched a new merchandise collaboration with New Jersey-based apparel brand, Jetty. The six-piece collection includes three unique graphics and encapsulates Jetty’s inspirations of surfing, art, travel and music, while incorporating the branding and imagery of New Jersey’s only professional sports team.

The eco-minded, durable apparel includes T-shirts, crewnecks, long-sleeved tees and hoodies in varying shades of black, red, and white, reflecting the colors of the New Jersey Devils. The collection captures the grit, determination and attitude of New Jersey, while combining elements core to both Jetty and the New Jersey Devils, as reflected in the graphics showing the power of the ocean, the energy of playing hockey or surfing and the enjoyment of the ocean, the sport and home state.

“We’ve been known for great graphics for a long time and have done some really great collabs, especially in the past few years, but this one automatically ranks way up top,” said Jeremy DeFilippis, CEO, Jetty. “We were so excited when the Devils reached out and it was easy to find the synergy of both representing our home state of New Jersey!”

“Collaborating with a New Jersey-based brand for this new collection means a great deal to our organization,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “We choose to partner with strong brands with Jersey roots that resonate with our fanbase as part of our long-term commitment to our ‘Made in Jersey’ brand identity campaign. As the sole New Jersey-based professional sports franchise to represent the state, we couldn’t imagine a better fit for this project.”

The New Jersey Devils x Jetty collection will be available at the Devils Den Team Store for the 2023-24 season.

About Jetty:

It all started in 2003 with five friends on a strike mission to the mountains - inspiration and enthusiasm plus $200 a piece in a hat. It was created on a shared love of surf, fishing, art, travel, and music. We wanted to draw our own line – and it’s a good thing too, because coming from New Jersey, there was certainly no line to follow.

Now in our 20th year of business, Jetty continues to offer eco-minded, durable apparel that embodies the fickle conditions of northeast surf and encourages outdoor adventure despite the weather. As B-Corp Certified company, we prioritize reducing waste, creating premium products, and supporting coastal communities through our nonprofit, the Jetty Rock Foundation, which has donated millions of dollars to clean water initiatives and disaster relief efforts for over a decade. Supporting Jetty strengthens our commitment to protecting our oceans, waterways, and the communities that rely on them. Follow Jetty at jettylife.com, on Facebook, and Instagram.