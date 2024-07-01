Devils Home Opener Announced | BLOG 

The New Jersey Devils in conjunction with the NHL announced today their home opener. It will be on Thursday, October 10 at Prudential Center against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

The game will come after the Devils open the series in Prague, Czechia as part of the NHL Global Series. The Devils will face-off against the Buffalo Sabres on October 4 and 5 in Europe. 

With all home openers across the League announced, the only other home opener the Devils will take part in is Washington's on Saturday, October 12. 

A full schedule announcement is expected for tomorrow, July 2.

