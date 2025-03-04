Devils Announce Five-Year Expansion Deal with CrowdPlay for Black and Red Rewards | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils are thrilled to announce a five-year expansion deal with CrowdPlay (an Affina company), extending their highly successful Black and Red Rewards program. This innovative fan loyalty platform, previously available exclusively to season ticket holders, will now receive significant enhancements and expansions designed to deliver unparalleled engagement opportunities to all Devils fans.

Currently, the Devils are in the midst of their successful annual Black & Red Season Ticket Member renewal window, and the initial feedback regarding the rewards program has been or overwhelmingly positive from ticket members and staff alike. With CrowdPlay’s strategic partnership with Fanatics, the expansion ensures that the platform delivers the very best in sports loyalty, engagement, and merchandise—all integrated under one cohesive rewards system.

"We are incredibly excited about this expanded relationship with CrowdPlay," said Brian Norman, Executive Vice President, Ticketing & Premium, New Jersey Devils. "The success of Black and Red Rewards has been phenomenal, and with these new features and broader access, we're taking our fan engagement to new heights. Our goal is to ensure every fan feels closer to the Devils and is rewarded for their loyalty."

Since its introduction three years ago, Black and Red Rewards has achieved remarkable engagement—boasting a 78% daily, 92% weekly, and 97% monthly participation rate. Fans have maintained streaks exceeding 1,000 consecutive days, showcasing the program’s strong connection with its audience.

Designed to reward unwavering fan support, Black and Red Rewards allows Devils fans to earn points for a variety of activities, from attending games and scanning tickets to reading articles, listening to podcasts, and renewing season tickets. The platform also offers gamified game day experiences, enabling fans to compete for prizes both in-venue and from home.

At the heart of the initiative is a dynamic marketplace powered by Fanatics. This robust selection of rewards includes tickets, unique experiences, autographed memorabilia, and a wide range of merchandise available through the Devils Fanatics online shop. This flexibility enhances the fan experience and fosters a deeper connection to the team.

"The Devils have been an outstanding partner, and we are thrilled to continue our collaboration," said Andrew Pizzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Affina, the company behind CrowdPlay. "Our goal has always been to create the most captivating and rewarding experiences for fans, and this expanded relationship marks another significant stride in our mission to redefine sports loyalty."

CrowdPlay's innovative managed service approach has been key to the program’s success—handling day-to-day management such as point administration, rewards fulfillment, and dynamic marketplace operations. The platform’s continuously evolving marketplace offers new items, seasonal sales, themed sweepstakes, auctions, and special collections tied to holidays and events, ensuring fans always encounter fresh and exciting engagement opportunities.

Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 season, fans can expect an array of new features, including Ticketmaster integration, personalized Tiers based on fan profiles, more rewards opportunities and Clover POS integration for in-venue purchases. Additional enhancements, such as a Level Up/Ranking System and expanded integrations with Fanatics, will further elevate the overall fan experience.