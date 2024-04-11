LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Maple Leafs 2

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
00:18 | 0 NJD, 1 TOR
Tavares (Marner)
GOAL!
00:39 | 1 NJD, 1 TOR
Haula (unassisted)
GOAL
6:08 | 1 NJD, 2 TORMatthews (Domi, Brodie)
GOAL!
9:57 | 2 NJD, 2 TOR
Foote (unassisted)
> The Leafs originally thought they had taken a 3-2 lead with 11 minutes left to play in the period but Nick Roberston's goal was ruled off-side, giving Travis Green a successful coaches challenge.
Clarke-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Palat-Bowers-Holtz
MacDermid-Tierney-Foote
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Smith
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Allen
Kahkonen
Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi
McMann - Tavares - Marner
Robertson - Holmberg - Nylander
Knies - Kampf - Dewar
Rielly - Lyubushkin
Edmundson - Brodie
Benoit - Giordano
Samsonov
Woll