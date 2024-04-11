LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Maple Leafs 2

The Devils face the Maple Leafs tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
00:18 | 0 NJD, 1 TOR
Tavares (Marner)

GOAL!
00:39 | 1 NJD, 1 TOR
Haula (unassisted)

GOAL
6:08 | 1 NJD, 2 TORMatthews (Domi, Brodie)

GOAL!
9:57 | 2 NJD, 2 TOR
Foote (unassisted)

> The Leafs originally thought they had taken a 3-2 lead with 11 minutes left to play in the period but Nick Roberston's goal was ruled off-side, giving Travis Green a successful coaches challenge. 

DEVILS LINEUP

Clarke-Hischier-Bratt
Meier-Haula-Mercer
Palat-Bowers-Holtz
MacDermid-Tierney-Foote

Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Smith
Siegenthaler-Nemec

Allen 
Kahkonen

MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Domi
McMann - Tavares - Marner
Robertson - Holmberg - Nylander
Knies - Kampf - Dewar

Rielly - Lyubushkin
Edmundson - Brodie
Benoit - Giordano

Samsonov
Woll

DEVILS MINUTE

Clarke jumps into the lineup a day after his callup

