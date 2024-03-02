LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Ducks 4

The Devils face the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
3:37 | ANA 1, NJD 0
Vatrano (McTavish)

GOAL!
17:24 | NJD 1, ANA 1
Meier (J.Hughes, Toffoli)

GOAL
18:15 | ANA 2, NJD 1
Henrique (Jones)

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
13:47 | ANA 3, NJD 1
Jones (Lindstrom, LaCombe)

GOAL!
15:27 | ANA 3, NJD 2
J.Hughes (L.Hughes, Bratt)

GOAL
17:08 | ANA 4, NJD 2
Vatrano (Terry, Gudas)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier – Hischier – Bratt
Palat – Hughes – Lazar
Toffoli – Haula – Mercer
Nosek – Tierney – Holtz

Bahl – Marino
Hughes – Smith
Siegenthaler – Nemec

Daws

DUCKS LINEUP

Jones - Henrique - Killorn
Vatrano - McTavish - Terry
Lundestrom - Strome - Silfverberg
Johnston - Carick - Leason

Mintyukov - Gudas
Vaakanainen - Zellweger
LaCombe - Lindstrom

Dostal

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils continue their road trip in Anaheim

More News

Kurtis MacDermid Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Devils Hold Leap Day Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Acquire 4th-Round Pick | RELEASE

Devils, RWJBarnabas Health Continuing 30-Year Partnership | FEATURE

Devils to Host Gender Equality Night | RELEASE

Devils Rout Sharks to Open West Coast Swing | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Struck by Lightning in 4-1 Loss | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Lightning 4

The Captain Leads His Team Past Montreal, 4-3 | GAME STORY

Schmid Recalled from AHL; Poulter Assigned | BLOG

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Canadiens 3

Bastian Moved to IR, Halonen Recalled | BLOG

Chase Stillman Is Finding His Way | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Downed by Rangers | GAME STORY

Devils, RWJBarnabas Health Fortify Longstanding Partnership | RELEASE

Poulter Joins Devils for Practice | NOTEBOOK

Poulter Recalled from Utica | BLOG