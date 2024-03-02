LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Ducks 4

The Devils face the Ducks tonight at Honda Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
3:37 | ANA 1, NJD 0
Vatrano (McTavish)
GOAL!
17:24 | NJD 1, ANA 1
Meier (J.Hughes, Toffoli)
GOAL
18:15 | ANA 2, NJD 1
Henrique (Jones)
GOAL
13:47 | ANA 3, NJD 1
Jones (Lindstrom, LaCombe)
GOAL!
15:27 | ANA 3, NJD 2
J.Hughes (L.Hughes, Bratt)
GOAL
17:08 | ANA 4, NJD 2
Vatrano (Terry, Gudas)
Meier – Hischier – Bratt
Palat – Hughes – Lazar
Toffoli – Haula – Mercer
Nosek – Tierney – Holtz
Bahl – Marino
Hughes – Smith
Siegenthaler – Nemec
Daws
Jones - Henrique - Killorn
Vatrano - McTavish - Terry
Lundestrom - Strome - Silfverberg
Johnston - Carick - Leason
Mintyukov - Gudas
Vaakanainen - Zellweger
LaCombe - Lindstrom
Dostal