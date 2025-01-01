Devils End 2024 with Loss to Ducks | GAME STORY

ANAHEIM, CA - Lukas Dostal made 30 saves on Tuesday night for the Anaheim Ducks to hand the Devils a 3-2 loss to close out the year 2024.

Despite coming out strong and with energy in the first period, the Devils second period performance changed the momentum of the game.

"We didn’t play hard enough, we didn’t move our legs," Jonas Siegenthaler, who scored the Devils' opening goal said. "We didn’t play physical, at all. I think that was a big part of tonight, we just skated by a little bit and tried to make the play if it wasn’t there. Or the pass got broken up, we just skated by. We know how to play the right way and I think today wasn’t the right way.”

It took 10:05 in the first period for Anaheim to register their first shot of the game and it would also be the game's first goal. The Devils were down 1-0 after Troy Terry benefited from a puck squeaking loose off a hard Ducks forecheck below the goal line. The puck landed on Ducks leading-scorer's stick, whose wrist shot beat Jacob Markstrom.

Robby Fabbri doubled the Anaheim lead early in the third period before Siegenthaler finally broke through Dostal on the Devils 26th shot of the night to cut Anaheim's lead to 2-1. Siegenthaler's unassisted goal came less than two minutes after Fabbri's. Timo Meier tied the game at two at 13:20 of the third, but the tie game would last only until 16:26 when Ryan Strome's slap shot beat Markstrom for the 3-2 lead and game-winning goal.

“I just thought we didn’t work," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of his teams second period. "We didn’t play with any real purpose or structure. You could say the penalties kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit quite a bit and gave them life and momentum, but we should be able to find that back. I thought we had a little bit of a pushback in the third in terms of our work ethic and winning some pucks and staying on offense a little more.

"But the chances we gave up were completely egregious," he continued. "You have no chance to win in the NHL playing like that. It was disgraceful."

“The second period we just took it for granted, I would say," Siegenthaler said. "We didn’t compete enough, we were just floating around and I think third, we came back a little stronger, scored a couple and then we got scored on again and gave the 2-2 away. It shouldn’t happen. It’s game management.”

Sheldon Keefe was complimentary only of his goaltender, Markstrom, who came up with some incredible saves to keep the game from getting out of hand.

"Marky was great," Keefe said. "He deserved two points here today and he should be very upset with his teammates tonight.”

Just as 2024 comes to a close, the Devils quickly open 2025 with a game on New Year's Day, tomorrow, against the L.A. Kings.