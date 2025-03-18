Devils Solidify Playoff Hopes with Pivotal Win at Columbus | GAME STORY

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Devils further solidified their chase for a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs with a pivotal win on the road against Columbus, a team chasing them in the Metro Division standings, following a 2-1 victory at Nationwide Arena on Monday night.

Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt scored 39-seconds apart in the second period. That stood as enough because goalie Jake Allen made 45 saves in the contest.

The Blue Jackets ended Allen’s shutout bid on a late third-period goal by Mathieu Olivier.

The Devils controlled play in the opening two periods, but were hemmed in their own zone during the third, but were able to survive. Columbus had 23 shots in the third period.

"We won, that's all that matters," Allen said. "We don't want to be under that much duress. They're a desperate team and they threw everything they could at the net and we would have been doing the same thing in that situation. It wasn't pretty. But we found a way to get it done. That's all that matters right now."

"It's really ugly. But guys have to compete. Guys are working hard, they're tired, they're giving it all they have," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "A desperate opponent coming at us. They're real aggressive, lots of pressure. Hard to make tape-to-tape passes in that environment so you're under siege. Goaltending was terrific by Jake Allen, and the guys, despite giving one up, the bend-don't-break mentality."

The Devils have defeated Columbus twice in the past seven days to really create some separation in the standings.

"It's hard to beat a team twice in a row. We played these guys twice in a week," Keefe said. "Coming into their building, we knew this was going to be a tough game. It was going to take some mental toughness and competitiveness, but intelligence at the same time.

"Overall, I thought the guys were very committed to the task at hand and earned full marks for the two points."

The victory gives the Devils a 10-point lead on Columbus and all but eliminates the Jackets ability to overtake New Jersey in the Metro Division race. It also gives the Devils an eight-point cushion on the NY Rangers.