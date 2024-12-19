LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blue Jackets

The Devils face the Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
The Devils face the Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
SHOTS: CBJ 8, NJD 7
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, CBJ 0/0
HITS: NJD 8, CBJ 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: CBJ 6, NJD 1
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 10, CBJ 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, CBJ 0
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Allen
Markstrom
Voronkov – Monahan – Marchenko
Van Riemsdyk – Fantilli – Johnson
Aston-Reese – Sillinger – Oliver
Malatesta – Kuraly – Pyyhtia
Werenski – Severson
Christiansen – Provorov
Johnson – Harris
Merzlikins
Tarasov