LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Blue Jackets

The Devils face the Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-19 at 7.19.59 PM

Provorov pounces on a rebound to open the scoring

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: CBJ 8, NJD 7
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, CBJ 0/0
HITS: NJD 8, CBJ 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: CBJ 6, NJD 1
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 10, CBJ 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, CBJ 0

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Allen
Markstrom

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Voronkov – Monahan – Marchenko
Van Riemsdyk – Fantilli – Johnson
Aston-Reese – Sillinger – Oliver
Malatesta – Kuraly – Pyyhtia

Werenski – Severson
Christiansen – Provorov
Johnson – Harris

Merzlikins
Tarasov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils go for their fourth straight win tonight against Columbus.

