Devils Announce Theme Nights, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2023-24 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, Ring of Honor presented by Citizens, Video Game Day, Mascot Madness, Next Generation weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.

Fans will have the opportunity to support the Devils' Hockey Is For Everyone initiatives, including Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Hijole!, Pride Night, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night, Black History Celebration presented by PeduL, and Gender Equality Night with details being announced closer to each game date.

There will be several group nights throughout the season including First Responders Night, Teachers Appreciation Night, ASL Night, Nurses Night and more. There will also be a holiday-themed game during the month of December. Additional theme night information is listed below and available at newjerseydevils.com/themenights. For more information regarding group nights, visit newjerseydevils.com/groups.

October 12, 2023 - Home Opener presented by Citizens (vs. Detroit at 7:30 p.m. ET) - All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative team poster courtesy of Citizens as the Devils take on the Red Wings for the first home game of the season. Arrive early for the BMW Red Carpet Arrivals beginning at 4:00 PM including your Devils players, and stick around for Fan Fest presented by Citizens that will include a number of partner activations, live entertainment, and appearances from NJ Devil and Devils Alumni.

October 25, 2023 - Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Hijole! (vs. Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET) - The Devils will host their first Hockey Is For Everyone game when they celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Hijole! during this Wednesday night rivalry. There will be concourse performances, activations, in-game features, and more.

October 29, 2023 - Mascot Madness (vs. Minnesota at 5:00 p.m. ET) - Multiple mascots from around the NHL and sports teams in the area join Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, during this Sunday afternoon to celebrate NJ’s 30th anniversary. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive an NJ Devil bobblehead.

November 10, 2023 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Prudential (vs. Washington at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils and their fans honor our troops during this Friday night matchup. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a camo bucket hat courtesy of Prudential and there will be concourse activations, in-game features, and more.

\November 25, 2023 - \Hockey Fights Cancer presented by RWJBarnabas Health (vs. Buffalo at 7:00 p.m. ET) - \Prudential Center turns lavender when the Devils host their annual \Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health to help raise money to combat cancer. Additional ways to get involved and support the cause will be released closer to the night.

December 21, 2023 - Pride Night (vs. Edmonton at 7:30 p.m. ET) - Celebrate Pride at The Rock during this Thursday night matchup at Prudential Center. Fans will have the opportunity to get involved and support the cause with various fundraising activities and more.

January 6, 2024 – Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night (vs. Vancouver at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils will host their third Hockey Is For Everyone game when they celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night during this Saturday night matchup against the Canucks. There will be concourse performances, activations, in-game features, and more.

January 20, 2024 – Ring of Honor presented by Citizens (vs. Dallas at 7:00 p.m. ET) – The Devils will induct their second honoree into the Ring of Honor prior to the game when they take on the Stars during this Saturday night matchup. All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor pin courtesy of Citizens.

February 6, 2024 - Black History Celebration presented by PeduL (vs. Colorado at 7:00 p.m. ET) - The Devils will celebrate Black History Month and PeduL, winning company of the \Devils Buy Black Program presented by Prudential Financial, \as the first-ever title sponsor of the celebration night consisting of in-game branding and activations. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini helmet courtesy of Prudential.

February 24-25, 2024 – Next Generation Weekend presented by RWJBarnabas Health – During Hockey Weekend Across America,the Devils will celebrate the next generation of our fans and youth hockey in New Jersey. The team will recognize the Dr. John J. McMullen Service Award winner and Little Devils members will be taking over different game day roles. The first 9,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a Dawson Mercer bobblehead on Saturday and a Jesper Bratt bobblehead on Sunday courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health. Be sure to come to both games that weekend to collect and connect this limited edition bobblehead set!

March 5, 2024 - Gender Equality Night (vs. Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET) - Celebrate Gender Equality Month at The Rock where the Devils will highlight the importance of gender inclusion in the sport of hockey and within the organization, building upon initiatives led by the National Hockey League to support gender equality throughout the sport at all levels. The 2024 NJSIAA Girls High School Ice Hockey State Champions will be recognized prior to the National Anthem.

March 9, 2024 – Video Game Day (vs. Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET) - Celebrate all things video games at the Rock when the Devils take on the Hurricanes. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive video game themed socks, the main concourse will feature a video game setup, and NJ Devil will face-off against one lucky fan in NHL24 on the Prudential Center scoreboard during the second intermission.

April 15, 2024 - Jersey Appreciation Night presented by MSG Networks (vs. New York at 7:00 p.m. ET)-The Devils will celebrate the fans during Jersey Appreciation Night presented by MSG Networks. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a Timo Meier bobblehead courtesy of MSG Networks. There will be in-game prizes, activations, and “Jerseys off our Backs” post-game to celebrate the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season.