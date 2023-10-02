Devils and Prudential Center Announce Arena 'IMPRUVMENTS' Ahead of 2023-24 Season | RELEASE

As the 2023-24 season begins, the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center announced today a new and* imPRUved* experience for food and beverage, hospitality spaces and technology. This redefined fan experience further elevates Newark’s Prudential Center as a marquee destination for sports and entertainment.

Levy, the market leader in world-class hospitality at iconic sports and entertainment venues, will take over as the official hospitality partner of Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils. This season kicks-off a long-term commitment to create an elevated food and beverage experience that is grounded in New Jersey, featuring Jersey Signature menu offerings that will roll-out across concessions, a roster of restaurateurs, products, and purveyors with roots in the Garden State, and elevated premium hospitality in clubs and suites. Levy has also teamed with Prudential Center and the Devils to create a unique hospitality identity at the arena, which will be introduced at the start of the regular season across concessions, clubs, suites, and catering for events hosted at Prudential Center.

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome our new hospitality partner, Levy, and provide a reimagined food and beverage experience for our fans as we get ready to open a highly anticipated 2023-24 NHL regular season,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “As a top-five rated venue in the world, we are committed to elevating and easing our fan experience with Levy through first-class service, local food sourcing and enhanced technology at concession stands around the arena.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Prudential Center to create a new era of food and beverage experiences that prioritize what fans have shared is most important - the restaurants, products, and flavors that are authentically New Jersey,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy. “That ‘Made in Jersey’ vision, which is so unique and already comes to life in many ways on the ice and throughout the fan experience, has guided how we’ve engaged with the state’s incredible food and beverage communities. We’re beyond proud to honor those partners and tastes at the Prudential Center.”

What’s Coming to the Menu?

Highlights of the new food and beverage experience include:

Jersey Signature dishes crafted by the culinary team from Levy at Prudential Center, including new Hand-Breaded and Tossed Chicken Tenders (Sections 16 and 130), Disco Fries (Section 1), The Honey Hen Hot Chicken Sandwich (Section 16 and 130) and The Jersey Ripper Hot Dog, a footlong deep-fried all-beef hot dog topped with secret slaw, grilled peppers and onions, and Jersey Jerk relish (Section 126)

New restaurant partners and purveyors in concessions – including a burger concept exclusive to Prudential Center created with Pat LaFrieda, Popcorn For The People, and Broritos Food Truck – will join returning favorites Toms River Brewing, Goya and Calandra’s Bakery

Additional Jersey Specials and local restaurant partners will be introduced in concessions throughout the season

New automated self-checkout technology on the main concourse, giving fans more control and increasing speed of service

A New Event-Level Club and Social Gathering Spot on the Main Concourse

Fans will also experience high-end upgrades to multiple hospitality spaces throughout the arena. The brand new Prudential Lounge will serve as an event level elevated, flexible hospitality space located adjacent to Mulberry Street that visually ties in the surrounding city and arena, with access provided to assigned premium ticket members. The new space sponsored by Prudential Financial will feature design elements inspired by the Red Oak tree, the official tree of the state of New Jersey, and red, the brand color of the New Jersey Devils. Inspired by the shapes of skates and blades, the wooden flooring brings aspects of the arena into the space alongside metal framework inspired by Newark’s industrial heritage. Fun small wares, tables and stations for carving, live cooking, desserts and more will create a unique experience for guests visiting this elevated hospitality space. Prudential Lounge guests will also be able to use the Prudential Lounge as a ticket entrance, which will be accessible for Devils home games and other select events throughout the year.

Brand new to The Rock, will be a fresh, one-of-a-kind destination, the Foundry Bar, located in the East Concourse. The metal and steel framework of the bar provides a true reflection of Newark’s strong industrial past as the bar will become a major social gathering area, reflecting the atmospheres of a beer garden and traditional pub.

“With the introduction of these new hospitality spaces and arena enhancements, we hope that this brings even more of a sense of anticipation and exhilaration each time our guests step through Prudential Center’s doors,” said Stephen Rosebrook, Executive Vice President, General Manager Prudential Center. “The Rock will continue to be a desired marquee destination for Newark and all of New Jersey for many years to come and we know that these new improvements are just the start. Prudential Center will continually serve as a fresh canvas for unforgettable fan experiences, waiting for unique memories to be crafted.”