The Devils have activated defenseman Brendan Smith from Injured Reserve. He is available to play in tonight’s game at Nashville.

The make room, the club has re-assigned blueliner Santeri Hatakka to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Smith, 35, has been out of the lineup with a sprained knee suffered Jan. 15 at Boston. He’s played in 34 games this season, posting five points (1g-4a).

Hatakka, 23, appeared in seven games for the Devils, notching two assists.