Confidence Rising | 10 TAKEAWAYS

TITLE cover (1)
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

What a way to go into the holiday break with a really fun win over the New York Rangers on Monday afternoon. It makes a little break away from the rink that much sweeter when you can go out with a big win.

Sheldon Keefe called the 5-0 win against the Rangers "as close to a perfect game as you can ask for from a coaching perspective."

The confidence is palpable; they go into every game believing they can win and will win because they're proving that no matter how a team wants to play, they can compete.

And in the spirit of the holidays, it's bringing everyone closer together.

"Winning cures everything and, every year, we've had a great group in the locker room," Jack Hughes said. "Last year, we had fun but weren't winning. This year we're winning and that makes it more enjoyable. We go to work when it's time to go to work."

No work now for the next few days, so in the meantime, please enjoy this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster.

1.

Fresh off of playing in his 400th game, which we covered last week, Stefan Noesen had another milestone moment.

On Saturday night, the 31-year-old scored his 15th goal of the season to reach a new career-high in just the 36th game of the season. It’s a remarkable feat, especially considering all that Noesen has been through to rebuild his career after his first stint in New Jersey.

This season, Noesen was the only player Keefe had previously coached… and just barely. In 2021, Noesen played one game for the Maple Leafs, playing 10 minutes for Keefe in a game against Montreal.

It was just a little blip on the radar of Noesen’s career.

But now, things are certainly different. And the relationship between coach and player has become pivotal. Through a full training camp and 36 regular season games, Noesen has established himself in a way every player hopes. He has the full confidence of his coach, and he’ll do anything that’s asked of him.

It's part and parcel of Noesen stepping back onto the New Jersey Devils stage and excelling in a way he never has before.

“It’s belief (from) the coach," he said. "I’d say probably in Carolina, I probably didn’t get the greatest opportunity to play a lot of minutes and Keefer has really trusted me and they assigned me to play up and down the lineup and it’s kind of what I think I do best. I can do whatever you need me to do, you want me to run through a wall, I’ll run through a wall.”

Stefan Noesen set a career-high in goals, scoring his 15th of the season on Saturday night.

2.

I just loved this quote from Luke Hughes on his older brother Jack.

"He’s the heart and soul of our team, pushes until the very end, he makes you want to compete more. Can’t say enough (good things).”

Us too, Luke. Us too.

3.

There was a running theme over the weekend of players sharing what it means to have the trust of head coach Keefe. And perhaps the most important thing about it is that it's coming from players who are feeling different things about their personal games.

Noesen is on a roll. But Paul Cotter is going through a drought. He hasn't scored since November 12 and can be particularly hard on himself.

Noesen has felt his coach's confidence, which has helped him establish a career offensive year. That feeling of confidence is also fully entrenched in a player like Paul Cotter, who has been experiencing an offensive drought.

On Saturday, Cotter got some touches alongside Jack Hughes at practice, and even in a practice setting, it's a responsibility that Cotter takes seriously. It's a different approach: elevate a player, give them the confidence, give them every opportunity, don't bury him.

It's something that Paul mentioned he had never felt before from a coaching staff and wants to be able to, as he says, 'give back' for offering him an opportunity.

“It’s the first time in my career that I’ve been shown that the coaching staff has confidence,” Cotter said. “I might be going through a drought right now, but they realize my potential and value to the team. So, it’s ‘how do we get Paul going a little bit?’ instead of negative and ‘Hey let's go, what are you doing?’ (...) For him to show that trust in me is all you can ask for and (I'm) just hoping I can give back."

When it came to game time against the Rangers, Cotter may not have contributed points, but he played a big part in the emotional swing of the game, dropping the gloves against Vincent Trocheck.

4.

Another day, another jab at Luke. Poor guy, already the youngest of the Hughes brothers, is the youngest of the Devils' locker room, too.

I was talking to Cotter the other day, and he not-so-subtly took a shot at Luke. I must emphasize that this was done in a joking manner! Paul told me about his initial experience of being traded to New Jersey and how welcoming everyone was... except Luke.

Here's what he jokingly told me:

“The team is awesome. I think every guy on the team reached out… (long pause) except Luke... but I talk to him enough now!”

5.

How long did Cotter sit in the penalty box while serving his five-minute major for fighting? It was just over eleven minutes!

Cotter and Trocheck were both sent to the box with 16:05 remaining in the period. Because it was a major, it meant they would have to serve all five minutes, no early release. And to get out of the box, you need a stoppage in play. There were a couple of stoppages during the five minutes, including one with just eight seconds left in the penalties.

As the eight seconds ticked off the clock both Cotter and Trocheck waited patiently for a stoppage in play, but that only came over six minutes later with no interruption to the game flow until just 4:27 remained in the period.

6.

Pretty wild to think that the Pittsburgh Penguins, as an entire 23-man roster, through 60 minutes of play, had fewer shots than Jack Hughes had just himself against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Twelve for the Penguins. Thirteen for Jack.

7.

Twelve shots, 20 shots, 20 shots, 17 shots, 14 shots, and 17 shots.

Here's a couple of ways the Devils over the course of the week have described the way in which they've locked in to the defensive system:

Paul Cotter:

“We’ve done a really good job, there were 12 shots last night. That’s pretty cool to see,” Cotter said. “At the start of the year we were trying to figure everything out. We have a lot of skill guys and different players that fill in different spots. It seems we’ve put it together pretty good. We have a great defensive style, we have a great offensive style. We can rely on the structure, which is what I think we did last night.”

Jonas Siegenthaler:

“We are a little more bullet proof in the neutral zone. The system fits now. You can really see it. Teams don’t get a lot. They have a hard time getting through the neutral zone. We’re doing a good job with pressuring them and standing up and forcing them to make a dump or the wrong play. That’s what we’ve been trying to do. I think we’re in a good stretch. We just have to keep going.”

Brenden Dillon:

“If we can make that our identity, per se, we want to be one of those hard to play against teams and be able to find ways, whether it’s a physical team or super highly-skilled, fast team, we’re going to have to find different ways to win on different nights. We’ve had a mixed bag of teams these last five or six, with under 17 shots, and just our commitment has been great. Different guys stepping up at different times. We’re committed right now.”

Seven straight games with 20 or fewer shots against is also a new NHL record (since the league started tracking shots in the 50's).

What it has boiled down to is one thing: the buy-in. And it's been a slow build to this moment but the payoff has come.

“I can’t think of a moment, or a lightbulb moment or a flip of the switch, but it’s been gradual in terms of it coming together," Keefe shared. "Some nights we’ve gotten rewarded for it and gotten wins, and some nights we haven’t scored enough to make it get in our favor, I think of the Toronto game as an example. The response of the players has been great. If you make a mistake, or you sense (the game) going the other way, it’s starting to get to the point where the players are on it, they’re on it, they’re talking about it and that’s a good feeling as a coach.”

First periods have been even better. Here's the shot totals by the opposition: 5, 5, 7, 5, 2, 1, 1 and 8.

8.

There's a ton of work that goes on behind the scenes every single day in the coach's office. We hear about how Ryan McGill is in charge of the defensemen and the penalty kill, and Jeremy Colliton spearheads the power play... each coach has their own set of responsibilities.

This week, head coach Sheldon Keefe let me in on a specific role that Sergei Brylin plays and for whose insight Keefe leans. It's what has also made him such a valuable assistant. Brylin never has his blinders on. What he looks for in his own players, he can scout just as easily in the opponent, Keefe says.

For his players, he'll seek to improve. For the opposition, they rely on his knowledge to exploit.

"He recognizes values, strengths and weaknesses and areas of improvement very quickly in players," Keefe said. "That's really what stands out, just his perspective in seeing a guy, there might be a player who you know has got some tremendous skill set, but has a lot of other areas of his game to work on. He's not blinded by the skill sets, he sees a lot of these other things, underneath. And, whether that's our own players, or a lot of his work is spent on preparing us for the opposition. His perspective there, the that things that he like recognizes and picks up on quickly, I think he has a real knack for."

9.

I'm just going to leave this here:

10.

As has been the custom, before the holidays approach, I always use this 10th takeaway to thank all the New Jersey Devils fans for their continued support over the years. I love this team just the way you all do and feel so privileged to bring you closer to the inside stories. We have an incredible content team that works so hard every day to ensure we find the best ways to connect with you the fans, and we will continue to do so.

Thank you as always, for reading 10 Takeaways and making it my favorite piece to work on every week. I see all your screengrabs and comments on social media and it brings my a lot of joy to know I'm telling you stories that you get excited about.

It truly is my honor.

Wishing you all a very happy holiday season! Get some rest and get ready for a heck of a second half (actually a little bit more than that) of the Devils season!

