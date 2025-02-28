Catching Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

4.

And another one from Timo Meier:

Who would he maybe least trust to run the music in the locker room (keeping in mind, of course, this is all in jest)?

“Merc. He’d probably play some sort of hunting or fishing music.”

5.

Nico Hischier took a whopping 30 faceoffs against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, winning 56.7 percent of them. It’s actually not the most he’s ever taken in a game – that number is 34 – but to see ‘30’ next to a players stat line for faceoffs can be a bit jarring. It’s a huge number and just goes to show just how much this team missed having him at the dot for the six games he was injured and just how important he is; in every situation; to this team.

In his 506 games, this was only the 12th instance where he clocked in at 30 or more faceoffs in a game.

We’ve been so spoiled to watch the maturity of Hischier develop before our eyes. Sometimes it feels like he doesn’t get the respect league-wide that he deserves.

Don’t take it from me, take it from Brenden Dillon, who spoke about how playing in the West he had always heard about the skill and talents of a player like Hischier, but because he was so far removed from it, didn’t quite grasp it fully.

Until now. Until they became teammates.

“Nico is as complete of a 200-foot player as I’ve ever played with, I’ve ever seen. A guy who you just want him on the ice if you’re down a goal with a minute left and you want him if you’re up a goal with a minute left. I think that’s one of the highest compliments you can give somebody, that you want them on the ice in any type of facet. Powerplay, PK, trying to score a goal, trying to defend a goal, and he does that.”

6.

Dougie Hamilton has hit a Top-5 franchise record.

Against Nashville, his two-point, milestone night, was his 39th multi-point game with the Devils, taking over fifth all-time on the franchise list for multi-point games in franchise history. He now sits behind Brian Rafalski’s 54 — a ways to go to crack the top four.

Scott Niedermayer owns the record with a whopping 96 multi-point games.

7.

Ondrej Palat keeps the 500th point puck from the other night in Nashville. For the first time in NHL history, two players combined for their 500th career point on the same goal when Dougie Hamilton assisted on Palat’s goal against the Predators.

We joked after the game with Dougie about potentially cutting it in half, but in the end it was Palat who kept it; he did score the goal after all.

It was also just the first time in league history that they would have to even consider cutting it in half. According to the NHL, Palat and Hamilton connecting for their 500th points was just the second time in league history that two players hit the same milestone in the same game (also Chris Drury and Scott Gomez on Feb.1, 2008) but it was, more significantly, the first time it had ever happened on the same goal.

8.

One of these days, I’m going to have to ask for a screenshot or a quick glance because I think I’m starting to develop a little FOMO. Twice now, I’ve heard about this D-Union group chat between Brenden Dillon, Brett Pesce, and Luke Hughes, and it truly has spiked my curiosity.

It was Pesce who originally let us all in on the group chat and just last week, talking to Dillon, he also brought it up.

“Pesh, Luke and I we all sit together and we’ve got a group chat going on. We have so much fun together the three of us. Whether it’s in the mornings, whether it’s chatting up what we did the day before or what the kind of day has ahead of us, all three of us are in different stages of life too. So from the one guy playing video games (Luke), to the one guy with his kids (himself) to the one guy that went home for his mom’s birthday and forgot his pair of sneakers he needed (Pesce), we have so much fun.”

I need to find out what the name of this group chat is and what the picture is.

9.

Ok. Who did this to Luke's helmet!? Any guesses? I need to find out!

When I saw the guys zipping around the ice in Utah at the Olympic Oval (which was a very neat experience!), something caught my eye about Luke's helmet.

Someone, I am certain, was playing a prank on the kid.